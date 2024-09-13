Edmonton's northbound 50th Street rail-crossing overpass opens to traffic

The project was initially expected to cost $145 million. A City of Edmonton report in 2022 found inflation had jacked up the cost by more than $34 million. (CBC - image credit)

The day has come for drivers who have long complained about delays caused by trains at the 50th Street railway crossing in Edmonton.

A new overpass for vehicles at the Canadian Pacific Railway crossing north of the Sherwood Park Freeway opens to northbound traffic Friday, the city said in a news release.

The overpass will open to southbound traffic next week.

The opening of the overpass marks a major milestone for the project, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement.

"This project will reduce traffic congestion today and help prepare for a future city of two million people. It's not just about moving vehicles more efficiently, this project is about creating a safer, greener and more connected city for all Edmontonians," Sohi said.

In addition to the overpass for vehicles at the railway crossing, the grade separation project includes widening 50th Street from four to six lanes between the Sherwood Park Freeway and 90th Avenue, and a new sidewalk and shared pathways on the overpass, which will open when construction of the southbound structure is complete, the city said.

Government, corporate funding

The Alberta government contributed $28.3 million toward the project, Devin Dreeshen, minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors said in a statement.

The opening of the northbound overpass will "greatly ease congestion in the area," Dreeshen said, "improving travel for Edmonton drivers and commercial trucks, and enhancing access to nearby developing industrial areas,"

Both traffic directions will use the northbound overpass during construction of the southbound overpass.

Last year, the federal government announced it would provide an additional $31 million in funding toward the long-awaited $179-million overpass.

The project was initially expected to cost $145 million. A City of Edmonton report in 2022 found inflation had jacked up the cost by more than $34 million. Canadian Pacific also contributed funding.

Project construction is expected to be complete by the end of next year.