EDO plans to get out and talk to area businesses

Economic Development Officer Brenna Carroll got the official stamp of approval for a survey of business needs

Keeping businesses in Southgate, encouraging them to expand and expanding local supply chains are all goals of the project, which will launch in January.

The technical name for the study is Business Retention & Expansion Study, and the short form, BR&E is the shorthand used in economic development circles.

A broad range of businesses would be surveyed, with the goal of getting about 40 to 60 to participate from across the Township of Southgate.

The township wants to hear about their challenges and opportunities. Ms Carroll said she hopes to direct businesses to available help and resources, even during the survey.

Coun. Monica Singh Soares said that the plan for the study “is definitely something that is music to the ears of many.”

The choice was made to do the project with staff, not a consultant. Keeping the project in-house will save money, and also build relationships between businesses and the township, Ms Carroll said.

The in-person interviews will last about 30 to 40 minutes.

A “leadership team” of six or more staff members will promote the project, help with the survey and do interviews. There may be a representative from a business or the South Grey Chamber, she said.

Asked how the businesses would be selected, Ms Carroll said the Economic Development Business Directory would be used.

As well, staff will canvass downtown Holstein and Dundalk. As well, either staff or business owners can suggest people to participate.

First, the survey will be drafted, using a sample from OMAFRA (Ontario Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs.)

Interviews should be done by March 2024. From April to June, the EDO and the leadership team will look at the data and develop action items. The report said that step would include collaboration with the business community.

It would then be made public and shared with the business community, including public meetings.

The EDO would stay involved with the action plans to monitor progress, and to keep up the dialogue with businesses, the report said.

The proposal for the BR&E signals a quick start on strategic plan goals. Goal 1 of the newly-adopted 2023-2027 plan is to “support the growth and development of existing businesses in Southgate.”

The BR&E is the first action item under that heading.

Economic development is concerned with workforce, business prosperity, development lands and entrepreneurial activity.

Ms Carroll said the plan is to include some in-home businesses as well, in answer to a question from Coun. Martin Shipston.

Mayor Brian Milne asked how long it had been since Southgate had done a BR&E. Although that answer was not immediately available, he offered that it might have been sometime in the 2010-14 council term. He also recalled the Grey County study done a focused BR&E in 2018.

Ms Carroll said that she had read through the 2018 County BR&E for agri-businesses. The Southgate EDO at that time assisted the County with interviews of Southgate agri-businesses. The survey included questions on infrastructure, agricultural practices, on-farm businesses, skills training and broadband infrastructure.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald