Edward unveils plaque at bridge named after player

The Duke of Edinburgh was cheered by onlookers as he unveiled the Tommy Taylor Memorial Bridge's plaque in Barnsley [Mia Fitzpatrick/BBC]

The Duke of Edinburgh has formally dedicated a bridge to a Barnsley, Manchester United and England footballer who died in the Munich air disaster.

Barnsley-born Tommy Taylor, who played during the 1950s and died aged 26, was widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his time.

Barnsley Council invited residents to submit name suggestions for the pedestrian bridge, which links Oakwell football ground with the town centre.

At a ceremony on Thursday, Prince Edward revealed a plaque at the Tommy Taylor Memorial Bridge's steps.

Mr Taylor was born in Smithies and worked at Wharncliffe Colliery as a teenager, playing for Smithies United, Barnsley and then Manchester United.

In March 1953, Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby famously paid £1 to Barnsley’s tea lady Lily Wilby to avoid Taylor becoming the first £30,000 player.

Tommy Taylor was among eight players, three club staff, eight journalists, two crew members and two passengers killed in the crash [Getty Images]

At a ceremony on Thursday, Prince Edward was joined by about 100 people in Glass Works Square who watched the plaque unveiling.

Audrey Taylor, the footballer's sister-in-law, said: "It's important isn't it, that his name is going to live on now.

It was a short life he had, but now this will help him live on."

Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird OBE, who played football with Taylor while children, remembered the player's death leaving people "shocked and stunned".

"He was such a good player," he said.

"What would those Manchester United players have done in time if they’d have lived?

"They’d have broken all the records going."

Cricket umpire Dickie Bird OBE played football with Taylor when they were boys [Mia Fitzpatrick/BBC]

The air crash, on 6 February 1958, happened on Manchester United's return from a European Cup tie in Belgrade.

Eight players, three club staff, eight journalists, two crew members and two passengers were killed.

Wombwell-born defender Mark Jones, who was among the 23 victims, was also remembered during Thursday’s unveiling.

