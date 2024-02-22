Edwards scores 20, No. 24 Baylor women turn back Kansas 69-61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Dre'una Edwards scored 20 points and No. 24 Baylor defeated Kansas 69-61 on Wednesday night, reaching 20 wins for the 24th-straight season..

The Bears had a 65-50 lead when Edwards scored inside with 4:43 to play before the Jayhawks put together an 11-2 run, pulling within 67-61 on a Zakiyah Franklin 3-pointer.

But Jada Walker made two free throws with 32.9 seconds remaining to wrap to it up.

Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 11 points with five assists for the Bears (20-6, 9-6 Big 12 Conference), who now lead the series 40-9. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman S'Mya Nichols was 10 of 10 from the foul line and matched her career high with 23 points for the Jayhawks (15-11, 8-7), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Franklin had 15 points and Wyvette Mayberry had 10.

Kansas ended a 19-game losing streak to Baylor with an 87-66 win on Jan. 10, racing away from a halftime tie by shooting 61% in the second half. This time the Jayhawks shot just 36% after a 3 for 17 performance from 3-point range.

Another difference was rebounding. Kansas had 18 offensive rebounds and posted a 48-31 advantage in the win but was outrebounded by 12 in the loss.

Edwards drilled a 3-pointer and Aijha Blackwell made two free throws with less than a second to go that lifted Baylor to a 16-15 lead after one quarter.

Franklin hit a pair of jumpers in the first minute of the second quarter to give the Jayhawks one-point leads but Edwards drilled another 3 to ignite a 10-0 Baylor run. Bella Fontleyroy capped the run with a 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup and the Bears led 35-29 at the half.

Van Gytenbeek drilled a 3-pointer and Littlepage-Buggs had a fastbreak layup before Andrews scored as the clock ran out to give Baylor a 54-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nichols scored 13 points in the third quarter for Kansas, with her free throws at the 1:52 mark pulling the Jayhawks within 47-45.

Baylor goes to No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday. while No. 10 Kansas State is at Kansas on Saturday.

