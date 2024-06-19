Eelton John, Edamame Sheeran, and Herring Kane Among Celebrities Immortalized in Sushi Sculptures

Eelton John, Benedict Cucumberbatch, Edamam Sheeran and Herring Kane were among celebrities immortalized in sushi rice and other ingredients by British artist Michelle Wibowo for International Sushi Day.

Footage and images shows the result of the cooperation between Wibowo and Yutaka, the sushi ingredients brand that supplied materials for the artist’s busts.

Wibowo spent 120 hours creating the sculptures using ingredients such as rice, salmon, and pickled ginger.

The art was part of the #YutakaSushiMe campaign, where members of the public are encouraged to try their hand at sushi portraits.

Of her art, Wibowo said: "I hope people find the portraits as hilarious as I do and maybe even feel inspired to have a go themselves to mix things up in the kitchen. Remember, all art is subjective!” Credit: Michelle Wibowo and Yutaka via Storyful