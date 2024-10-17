Eerily Efficient Humanoid Robot Cleans And Carries Groceries With Ease

A humanoid helper will soon be able to perform chores around your home and carry your groceries. 1X Technologies unveiled a prototype of its latest robot, NEO Beta, designed to assist users around the home. The company, with headquarters in Norway and San Francisco, is renowned for its collaboration with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The humanoid robot stands slightly over 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 66 pounds, capable of carrying up to 44 pounds. Despite its lightweight frame, NEO can walk at human-like speeds, covering 2.5 miles per hour and sprinting up to 7.5 miles per hour. It operates efficiently with a battery life lasting between two to four hours on a full charge. In promotional materials, NEO is showcased performing everyday activities, it lifts a bag for a person, waves to the camera, and shares a human-like embrace. The company's ambition is reflected in its commitment to "create an abundant supply of labour via safe, intelligent robots”.