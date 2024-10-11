Efforts underway to ensure the rights of Arizona voters with disabilities
With early voting underway and the election less than a month away, there is an effort in Phoenix to ensure the rights of voters with disabilities. On top of recent workshops to make sure everyone feels comfortable with the voting process, advocates are also responding to new legislation. The resolution Wood v. Coconino passed the Arizona Court of Appeals in May, and that decision ruled individuals under guardianship should not automatically lose their voting rights.