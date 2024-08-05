Efron 'happy and healthy' after swimming incident

Efron is best known for playing teen Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy [Getty Images]

Zac Efron said he is "happy and healthy" after he was taken to hospital following a swimming incident over the weekend.

Representatives of the 36-year-old American actor told TMZ that he had a "minor swimming incident" at a villa in Ibiza on Friday.

He was taken to hospital as a "precautionary measure", they added.

The actor was released the following day on Saturday and was doing "just fine" according to his representatives.

A source told TMZ Efron was "found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa who pulled him out of the water".

On Sunday, the High School Musical star posted a story on Instagram of him working out with the caption: "Happy and healthy - thanks for the well wishes".

Over the past month, Efron had been travelling around Europe and was spotted in St Tropez, Mykonos and Paris.

Earlier in the weekend, he had joined DJ Martin Garrix on stage during a concert in Ibizia.

The BBC has contacted Efron's representatives for comment.