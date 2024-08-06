Ego Nwodim says she once slipped up and called “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels 'Daddy Lorne' to his face

The cast member called Michaels "a curious man."

As someone who's appeared on Saturday Night Live since 2018 and became an official cast member in 2022, Ego Nwodim seems to have found her groove on the show created and produced by Lorne Michaels. There's been at least one moment in which she seemed almost too comfortable.

After being asked "Lorne Michaels" during an Interview Rorschach Test Q&A, the comedian and actress quipped, "One time I slipped up and called him Daddy Lorne to his face."

She also added that Michaels is "a curious man."



Fred Jagueneau/NBCUniversal via Getty Lorne Michaels and Ego Nwodim pose for a photograph

"I get flowers from him for my birthday every year and I'm like, the man knows how to charm a woman," Nwodim said. "I know people are scared of him, but ain't nothing to be scared of."

Michaels has reigned over the sketch show since it debuted in 1975, with the likes of the late Gilda Radner and John Belushi in the cast, except for a few years during the '80s. There's been speculation that he might retire from his work on the show as part of its 50th season, which kicks off in September.

While Michaels has teased that he might be on the way out, nothing is definite.

In January, he told Entertainment Tonight that he had no plans to leave right away, at least not before the show's upcoming milestone.

"We're doing the 50th anniversary show in February of '25, so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that, and sometime before that we'll figure out what we're gonna do," Michaels told the outlet.

When it was suggested that former cast member Tina Fey take over for him, Michaels didn't hate it. But he said there were others who could do it, too, and didn't commit.

Also this season, SNL, cast members Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson announced that they were leaving the late-night show. Thankfully, Nwodim will be there, too, playing characters such as Lisa from Temecula.



