An EGOT wasn't enough: Rita Moreno now has her own Barbie, too

Rita Moreno is turning 93, and for her birthday she's getting a brand-new Barbie doll − one that looks just like her.

The announcement from Mattel is just another notch on the "West Side Story" star's belt: One of only 21 performers and the first Latina ever to win an EGOT (aka the lauded combination of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards), Moreno has been a dominant force in the entertainment industry for decades. Her work across film and television has garnered her acclaim for titles as varied as "The Muppet Show" to "Carnal Knowledge."

Beyond her work on screen and stage, Moreno's activism despite "the obstacles of sexism and discrimination" was important for the toy company to highlight with its newest celebrity doll.

Entertainment icon Rita Moreno will get her own "Barbie" as part of Mattel's Tribute Collection.

'They helped her have my soul': Stevie Nicks enters the Barbie zeitgeist with her own doll

"Her fierce advocacy for the Latino community and her tireless commitment to pursuing her passions in the performing arts perfectly encapsulates Barbie's mission to inspire the next generation," Krista Berger, Barbie SVP and Mattel's global head of dolls said in a statement alongside the doll's announcement.

All about the Rita Moreno Barbie

Entertainment icon Rita Moreno will get her own "Barbie" as part of Mattel's Tribute Collection.

Moreno's doll sports a floor-length black and gold gown with metallic detailing. Her hair is pulled back into a low bun and she wears sleek black opera-length gloves with a pair of gold earrings. The getup was inspired by a variety of the actress's most iconic red-carpet looks, according to Mattel.

Part of the Tribute collection, which the company launched in 2021 to honor trailblazing female figures, Moreno's doll joins the ranks of icons like Lucille Ball, Vera Wang and Laverne Cox.

'She was amazing' Shonda Rhimes on first Black Barbie, star of Netflix documentary

Entertainment icon Rita Moreno will get her own "Barbie" as part of Mattel's Tribute Collection.

'It was wonderful' Rita Moreno revenge-dated Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando

"I was a girl who decided to go for it, and despite the challenges I faced, I never gave up on my dreams. That's what I hope this doll inspires in each and every girl today: to live their life with courage and resilience so that they can make their dreams a reality," Moreno said in a statement provided by Mattel.

The doll will be available for purchase on Wednesday for $40.

Margot Robbie never thought she'd have 'empathy for a doll.' Then she made 'Barbie.'

It hits shelves at a time when Barbie fever may have crested but has certainly not yet disappeared. After the "Barbie" movie shattered box office numbers and generated a global shortage of pink paint (yes, really), the doll was seemingly everywhere.

This year, the brand's value has continued to climb, and recent releases from the company feature more inclusive Barbies including a doll in honor of Diwali and several with different abilities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rita Moreno Barbie doll honors icon ahead of 93rd birthday