Egypt yacht sinks latest: Two Britons missing after tourist boat Sea Story ‘hit by wave’ in Red Sea

Two Britons are reported to be among dozens of people feared missing after a tourist yacht was “hit by a wave” and sank off the coast of Egypt on Monday.

At least 16 people are said to be missing despite a massive rescue operation saving 28 people from the imperilled vessel, according to the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi.

The boat sank off the south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities on board along with 13 crew members.

A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

Some tourists were airlifted to receive medical treatment. It has not been confirmed what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink.

But the Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather and large waves, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Key points

Four Britons feared missing in Red Sea

Yacht was ‘hit by a wave’ in middle of night

UK giving consular support to British families

What caused the yacht to sink?

Pictured: Sea Story vessel

18:37 , Alexander Butler

The 144-foot two-engine Sea Story vessel was built in 2022 and is registered in Safaga, Egypt, according to the boat’s owner.

Owned by tourist company Dive pro Liveaboard, the boat has space for 36 passengers and 12 crew members including a captain, cooks, waiters and sailors.

At the time it sank, it was carrying 44 people. This included 31 tourists and 13 crew members, according to the Red Sea governornate.

It carried safety jackets in each cabin and two 25-person safety rafts, according to Dive pro Liveaboard’s website.

The 144-foot Sea Story yacht was built in 2022 and has space for 48 people including passengers and crew (Dive Pro LIve Aboard)

Yacht was ‘hit by a wave’ in middle of night

18:26 , Alexander Butler

A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

By Monday afternoon, it had become increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water,” he said.

The boat, named Sea Story, is a 144ft vessel built in 2022. It departed from Port Ghalib on Saturday and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on 29 November.

A distress signal was received at 5.30am on Monday, after which contact was lost.

Pictured: Survivors speak to Red Sea governor

18:05 , Alexander Butler

Egypt’s Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi speaks to survivors (EPA)

Watch: Rescuers help survivors of boat sunk off Red Sea coast as four Britons feared missing

17:46 , Alexander Butler

Pictured: Survivors rescued from sinking ship

17:29 , Alexander Butler

Survivors of tourist boat which sank in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast are brought ashore (BBC)

Survivors of tourist boat which sank in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast are brought ashore (BBC)

Read the full story here

17:15 , Alexander Butler

Britons feared to be among 17 missing after yacht sinks in Red Sea

Chinese and Polish nationals declared safe

17:01 , Alexander Butler

The Chinese embassy in Egypt said Monday two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.

Pawel Wronski, the Polish foreign ministry spokesman, said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.

“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he said. The Finnish foreign ministry confirmed one of its nationals is missing.

Yacht was ‘hit by a wave’ in middle of night

16:53 , Alexander Butler

A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

By Monday afternoon, it had become increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water,” he said.

The boat, named Sea Story, is a 144ft vessel built in 2022. It departed from Port Ghalib on Saturday and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on 29 November.

A distress signal was received at 5.30am on Monday, after which contact was lost.

UK giving consular support to British families

16:51 , Alexander Butler

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”

What caused the yacht to sink?

16:48 , Alexander Butler

It was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink after it departed from the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam on Monday.

But the Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather and large waves, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.

Medics and people wait for possible survivors after a the yacht sank in the Red Sea on Monday (EPA)

Four Britons feared missing in Red Sea

16:42 , Alexander Butler

Four Britons are feared to be among the missing after a tourist yacht sank off the coast of Egypt in the Red Sea.

At least 17 people are feared missing despite a massive rescue operation saving 28 people from the vessel, according to the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi.

The boat sank off the south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities on board along with 14 crew members.