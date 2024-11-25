Egypt tourist boat sinks in Red Sea with a dozen people missing

More than a dozen people are missing after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt.

Twenty eight people were rescued after a distress signal was sent from the Sea Story at roughly 5.30am local time (3.30am GMT).

The Sea Story had left port near Marsa Alam on Saturday for a five-day diving trip with 31 tourists and 14 crew, according to the governor of Red Sea province.

Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi said the survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, which is south of Marsa Alam, and that they were receiving the necessary medical care.

The Sea Story is a 144ft pleasure craft built in 2022, which can carry up to 32 passengers.

It has 18 twin cabins on board, which are used for tourists on diving trips hoping to explore the Red Sea reefs.

