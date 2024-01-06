Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Get your thinking caps on, The Masked Singer UK is back with a whole new cast of singing celebrities.

The ITV show made its return on 30 December, with judges/super sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tasked with guessing which stars are hidden behind the show’s elaborate costumes.

Whoever triumphs in the season final will join previous winners including Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Nicola Roberts.

Twelve celebrities take part in each season, with the final six introduced in tonight’s (Saturday 6 January) episode.

This includes the intriguing Eiffel Tower, named after the iconic Paris landmark, who looks set to take the contest to new heights.

The only clue fans have so far is Eiffel’s opening statement: “I’m a huge fan of the show, it was a blast.”

However, that will change tonight, when they make their debut singing onstage in front of the judges.

Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Other characters appearing on tonight’s episode include Air Fryer, Bubble Tea and Chicken Caesar.

In the first episode, legendary singer Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather, with some fans grumbling that they would have loved to see her go further in the competition.

However, Warwick previously participated in The Masked Singer US in 2020, where she pointed out the difficulties of trying to disguise her remarkable voice.

Last week, Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson guessed that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

McCall, who made Masked Singer history last year with the most amount of correct guesses, said she doesn’t have any secret techniques or knowledge that helps her one-up her fellow judges.

“I might be a one hit wonder!” she said. “I don’t like it when I know 100 per cent who it is. It actually takes the fun out of it for me. It’s much more enjoyable when you think, “do you know what? I think it’s this person, but I’m probably wrong.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.