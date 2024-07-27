Tommy Robinson ‘could face jail’ over documentary screening at London protest

The far-right activist Tommy Robinson “could face jail” after broadcasting a documentary against high court orders at a demonstration in central London on Saturday, according to the anti-racism group Hope Not Hate.

The film, Silenced, repeated false claims he made about a Syrian refugee that led to him losing a libel case in 2021. Robinson is due to appear at a high court hearing on Monday accused of contempt of court for making the documentary.

Nick Lowles of Hope Not Hate wrote on X: “Tommy Robinson is currently screening the film Silenced in Trafalgar Square, just 48 hours before he appears in the High Court accused of breaking an injunction preventing him from releasing the film.. He’s heading to jail.

“The Attorney General’s office have been made aware of Tommy Robinson screening a film he was banned from showing. Such a flagrant disregard for the law could well see him facing the maximum two-year sentence. Only himself to blame.”

The Metropolitan police said: “We did not know what films would be shown during the event. Organisers of protests are not required to share those details in advance. There is no power for us to compel them to do so.

“Officers on duty for the event couldn’t reasonably have been aware of civil proceedings ongoing in relation to a particular film, but having now been made aware we’re making further inquiries to determine what action we need to take.”

Thousands of people marched in central London on Saturday as part of a protest organised by Tommy Robinson, as well as a counter-protest.

The Met said in advance that about 1,000 officers were being deployed across the capital to “keep the peace” and ensure the two groups were kept apart.

It said eight people had been arrested and several emergency workers were assaulted, though none were seriously injured.

The crowd for Robinson’s protest gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before marching down the Strand to Trafalgar Square, where a rally was held.

Participants were heard chanting “Rule, Britannia!”, “England till I die”, and “We want our country back”. The Met also said it was investigating a number of videos shared online in which “racist and anti-Muslim” chants could be heard.

Speakers at the rally denounced immigration and multiculturalism as well as the Covid vaccines, while people in the crowd waved British, English and Israeli flags and placards that read: “Not far right, just right.”

The counter-protest, organised by Stand Up to Racism and Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice project, began at Russell Square and marched to Whitehall.

Marchers carried banners reading “We are all migrants” and “Stop Islamophobia” as well as placards calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

Chants of “Tommy Robinson we know you, you’re a Nazi through and through” and “Nazi scum, off our streets” were also heard.

Speakers at the rally included Corbyn and Eddie Dempsey, assistant general secretary of the RMT union.

Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after an assault on a counter-protester, while another man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence after a police officer was kicked.

Another four people were arrested outside a pub in Whitehall on suspicion of assault on emergency workers after four police officers were assaulted.

One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence after allegedly snapping the pole of a Palestinian flag and making a racially abusive remark.

The day also saw a Trans Pride march from Langham Place, near Oxford Circus, to Hyde Park Corner. Police said a ninth person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward at that event.