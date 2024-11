Eight fire engines were needed to put out a blaze in a bungalow, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire broke out at the property on London Road, West Malling, just after 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Kent Police has been approached for a comment.

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related internet links