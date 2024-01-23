Eight found shot dead outside Chicago

STORY: Police said they had no immediate information on a possible motive for the shootings, but said the victims were believed to be members of the same family.

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI's fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said at a news briefing.

The suspect was identified by the Joliet Police Department as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.