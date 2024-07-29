Eight GMP officers suspended over racial discrimination allegations

Eight officers have been suspended by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following a report of alleged racial discrimination.

The force announced on Monday it had also placed an officer on restricted duties, and referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The suspensions are not related to the incident at Manchester Airport which saw an officer suspended after a video circulated online of a man allegedly being kicked and stamped on his head.

Seven of the suspended officers are from the Bury district, and one is from Rochdale who was working in Bury at the time of the allegations.

The force said it has temporarily relocated officers to Bury to cover operational duties and minimise disruption within the district.

The head of Greater Manchester Police’s professional standards directorate, Det Ch Supt Mike Allen, said: “The reports we have received are deeply concerning and I hope to reassure the community of Bury, the wider public, and the GMP workforce that a full and thorough investigation is being conducted into these matters.”

This follows GMP suspending five officers and placing two on restricted duties – all from the Bury district – on July 17.

GMP also made a mandatory referral to the IOPC over that case on July 4 and the police watchdog began investigating the following day.

The IOPC said that referral involved allegations the officers “openly engaged in conversations and either used, or failed to challenge, offensive language”.

‘Exemplary standards’

Catherine Bates, the IOPC regional director, said: “Officers are expected to maintain exemplary standards of conduct and professionalism.

“This type of behaviour has the potential to undermine the public’s confidence and trust in policing, in addition to the impact it has on officers who conduct themselves with integrity.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to establish the evidence and ensure any discriminatory behaviour is dealt with appropriately.

“This does not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges will follow and the status of all officers will remain under review throughout the investigation.”

The IOPC said the second matter was referred to it on July 18, and it instructed GMP on July 23 to investigate it.