Eight killed as gunmen open fire in Tel Aviv

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Gunmen opened fire in Tel Aviv on Tuesday
Gunmen opened fire in Tel Aviv on Tuesday

At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Tel Aviv railway station, Israeli media said.

Police earlier said four people were killed and seven wounded in a suspected terror attack in Israel’s central city of Tel Aviv, adding that two assailants had been “neutralised”.

“Four civilians were killed by gunfire from two terrorists. Additionally, there are seven injured individuals in varying degrees of severity according to medical sources. Both terrorists have been neutralised on site,” police said in a statement.

Police said the gunmen opened fire in Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa and there were a number of casualties.

An ambulance stands by at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday night
An ambulance stands by at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday night - Anadolu

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Israel’s MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

