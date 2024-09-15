Eight migrants feared dead in Channel crossing attempt

Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain get on an inflatable dinghy on September 4 (file photo) - Reuters

Eight migrants were feared to have died attempting to cross the Channel on Sunday after their boat ran aground on the north French coast.

The migrants were declared dead after the dinghy carrying around 50 people ran aground near a boat ramp off the coast near Ambleteuse at around 1.15am.

The tragedy comes less than two weeks after the deaths of at least 12 people, including a pregnant woman and six children, when their flimsy dinghy broke up in the sea.

The latest deaths mean at least 45 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year, compared with 12 for the whole of 2023. The worst previous incident was in November 2021 when 27 people died after their inflatable dinghy capsized.

It comes ahead of a visit to Italy on Sunday and Monday by Sir Keir Starmer to learn how prime minister Giorgia Meloni has more than halved illegal crossings of the Mediterranean.

