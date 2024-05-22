The eight seats that could define the general election

This year's election campaign will be anything but straight forward

It is the election that, if the polls are to be believed, would spell the end of 14 years of the Conservatives in power, with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour apparently on course for a sizeable majority.

And, between a shake-up of constituency boundaries and the rise of Reform UK, among other factors, in the eyes of party strategists the campaign will be anything but straight forward.

Here are the seats to watch when voting takes place – picked by polling experts.

Burnley, in Lancashire, is the number one seat that Labour will be hoping to win back from the Conservatives.

Before it changed hands in 2019, Burnley was last blue in 1910 and had remained either Labour or Liberal Democrat-held until the last election

It would take a local swing of just 0.13 percentage points to see Burnley returned to Labour this year, according to data compiled by Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher, emeritus professors at the University of Plymouth.

The seat belongs to the so-called Red Wall that was broken by Boris Johnson almost five years ago.

“The Red Wall is the last of Labour’s problems and seats in that area should be among the easiest for the party to pick up,” says Prof Sir John Curtice, the polling expert .

Sir John points to Leigh and Atherton as another Red Wall seat that Labour will be expecting to win, needing a local swing of just 0.33 percentage points to claw it back.

Sir John will be watching the Hampshire seat of Basingstoke on the night of the election as an indication of whether Labour will win a majority.

The Conservatives currently hold a 24-point majority in the seat. This means that Sir Keir’s party needs a 12-point local swing to take it, which is close to the national swing that would be needed for the party to win a majority.

Lord Hayward, the former MP and Conservative elections expert, will be watching Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes. Labour would need to win a local swing between 11 and 12 percentage points to take the brand new seat.

Other seats worth watching for an indication of Labour’s fortunes include Gloucester, Bolton West and Welwyn Hatfield, Lord Hayward says, all of which have had their boundaries shaken up ahead of this year’s vote.

“Assuming that Labour wins about 20 seats in Scotland, which is reasonable, those seats in England where the boundaries have changed are where Sir Keir would need to win to have an overall majority,” he explains.

The Conservatives’ main aim come the election will be to hold onto the seats that they already have, rather than make significant gains from Labour or other parties, says Lord Hayward.

The boundary changes appear to work in the Tories’ favour. Labour will lose two seats owing to the changes before voting even takes place, with the SNP forfeiting three and Plaid Cymru, the Welsh nationalist party, dropping two of its four.

The Conservatives, on the other hand, gain seven seats on their current majority, should they manage to hold them.

The seat that the Conservatives are likely to protect most closely is Warrington South. It is currently represented by Andy Carter, but the constituency as it is now drawn ahead of the election would have voted Labour, according to the data compiled by professors Rallings and Thrasher.

It would take a local swing of just 0.06 percentage points for the Tories to keep Warrington South, the same figures suggest.

The seat has changed hands several times, however. It was held by Labour for most of the 1990s but was won by the Conservatives in 2010, before changing hands again to Labour in 2017 and returning to the Tories in 2019.

When it comes to the Liberal Democrats’ election planning there is one key target area – the “blue wall” running through the Home Counties and the south of England.

First in the party’s sights will be the London seat of Carshalton and Wallington, says Sir John, who adds that it is the “obvious” target.

Carshalton and Wallington was held by the Liberal Democrats for more than two decades before it was claimed by the Conservatives, in 2019.

It would take a local swing of just 0.64 percentage points for the Liberal Democrats to win the seat back. Other key Liberal Democrat targets include Wimbledon, Cheltenham and Eastbourne.

Another seat watched keenly by Sir John is Godalming and Ash, which will be a successor to the South West Surrey seat held by Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor.

The Liberal Democrats would need a swing of just 10 points to win territory here, the data from Rallings and Thrasher suggests, but it would be a significant gain.

“If that were to go to the Liberal Democrats, then it would be because they were on course to overtake the SNP as the third largest party in the House of Commons,” says Sir John.

Another seat to watch is North East Somerset and Hanham, a new constituency, says Lord Hayward, whose former seat of Kingswood is a stone’s throw away. North East Somerset is currently represented by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent Tory backbencher.

“If you look at the figures then you would expect it to be a Labour target seat, but polling shows that the Liberal Democrats could stand a solid chance here,” says Lord Hayward.

“There is a strong anti-establishment vote in this part of the country, so if you combine that with the number of people who might think about voting Reform, you see that it isn’t going to be clear-cut.”

Barnsley North could be the most winnable Reform UK seat in this year’s vote.

The Yorkshire seat would have voted Labour in 2019, had it existed then. Based on the new boundary lines, Ukip – to which Reform is a successor party – would have won 30 per cent of the vote in the same year, according to professors Thrasher and Rallings’ data.

This means that a swing of just 4.5 percentage points could be needed for Reform to claim the seat.

Other seats that Reform might hope to claim include Thurrock, in Essex, Lord Hayward says.

Thurrock’s independent candidate won 2 per cent of the vote in 2019, and in 2015, Ukip won almost 30 per cent of the vote – though support for the party declined in the 2017 general election, which came after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

While the Liberal Democrats try to win seats from the Tories in the south of England, they will be fighting with Labour over seats currently held by the Scottish National Party north of the border.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath – formerly represented by Gordon Brown – as well as Edinburgh North and Leith are both seats where Labour and the Liberal Democrats will be fighting to pick up seats lost by the SNP.

For Labour to win Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath would require a swing of 3.4 percentage points, while the Liberal Democrats would need a significantly bigger chunk of the vote to fall in their favour, however.

The SNP itself will be trying to “cling on to what they’ve got” rather than make new gains, Lord Hayward predicts. Sir John agrees.

Ashfield, where MP Lee Anderson has just joined the Reform party, is a good idea of a seat where “anything could happen”, says Lord Haywood.

“If you look at last year’s local election, Ashfield independents almost swept the board,” he explains.

This doesn’t mean that Mr Anderson will necessarily stay in place as a Reform UK MP, but it suggests his chances are better than they would be elsewhere – though an independent candidate could also run against him and take his place.

Lee Anderson will be hoping to retain his Ashfield seat for his new party Reform UK - Geoff Pugh

Similar things could happen in Rochdale, where George Galloway was elected as an MP for the Workers Party of Britain.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if George Galloway did hold Rochdale, but it all depends on how Labour puts itself back together,” Sir John says.

Islington North, where former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will likely run as an independent candidate, is another one of a number of “oddball seats” that could defy the national swing, says Sir John.

“It’s rumoured that Corbyn will stand and ironically, because it’s such a safe Labour seat, if he can take half of the vote he might just hang on, given he won’t have much competition from the Conservatives.”