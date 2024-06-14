Eighteen-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Lawrence teen: Police

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Isaiah Neal, 17.

Lawrence police arrested Cir Allen Keith Glover on Friday in connection with the shooting. He is currently being held in Douglas County jail.

Neal was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on Alabama Street in Lawrence, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.

Officers began looking into Glover as a suspect after receiving a tip, the Lawrence Police Department wrote on social media.

Glover has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The shooting had multiple witnesses, The Star reported.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department worked with Lawrence police to locate Glover overnight and into Friday morning, the Lawrence Police Department wrote. The department also posted on social media, seeking the public’s help in finding Glover.

Neal was a high school student in the Lawrence Public School District, The Star reported.