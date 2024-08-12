Eighth London Banksy in eight days confirmed

Street artist Banksy has unveiled an eighth new London mural in eight days.

It appeared in Charlton, in south-east London, and was confirmed on Banksy's Instragram account.

The latest work shows a rhino mounting a silver Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its hood.

It comes a day after painted swimming piranhas on to a City of London Police sentry box, which was first spotted on Sunday morning.

