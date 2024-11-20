Eileen Diss, set designer who won six Baftas and was a firm favourite of Harold Pinter

Eileen Diss, winner of the Special Award, arrives at the Bafta Television Craft Awards at the Dorchester in London in 2006 - PA/Alamy

Eileen Diss, who has died aged 93, was the doyenne of set designers whose television credits included Jeeves & Wooster, Porterhouse Blue and A Dance to the Music of Time; she also worked on films, notably Up The Junction, 84 Charing Cross Road and A Handful of Dust, while her gift for conjuring up period detail and atmosphere also made her a firm favourite with playwrights such as Harold Pinter and Simon Gray.

She began in the early 1950s as the only woman in the BBC’s newly minted set design department where she started in children’s programmes before making her first big impact with Maigret (1960-63), starring Rupert Davies as Simenon’s French detective.

Eileen Diss spent months scouring France for suitable items of furniture, ornaments, posters and cigarette packets. “Half these things may never be in sharp focus on the screen,” she told an interviewer in 1961. “But when in a close-up you see a terribly French door-knob behind someone’s left ear, it does make just that extra difference.”

Jonathan Pryce, Tom Brooke and Peter McDonald in The Caretaker at the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool in 2009 - Donald Cooper/Alamy

The series won her the design award of the Guild of Television Producers and Directors (now Bafta), and brought her to the attention of the theatre world, though as one critic observed, she never abandoned the “slightly crazy mix of boarding-school perfectionism and free-spirited iconoclasm” she had developed at the BBC.

As a stage set designer her eye for period detail was evident in numerous works by or directed by Harold Pinter. The playwright usually set his own plays within the confines of a single, often seedy, room, and Eileen Diss relished the challenge of helping him to build the atmosphere of brooding menace that characterises such works as The Homecoming and The Caretaker.

A production of the latter at the Liverpool Everyman in 2009 (later at the Lyttelton Theatre and Trafalgar Studios in London), starred Jonathan Pryce as Pinter’s disgusting old tramp Davies and opened against the backdrop of what one critic described as Eileen Diss’s “near-perfect dump of a mid-20th-century flat” with piles of old suitcases and yellowing newspapers, a bucket hanging from the ceiling to catch drips and, beside an unconnected gas stove, a garish statue of the Buddha.

Rosemary Harris and Joely Richardson in Steel Magnolias at the Lyric Theatre in London in 1989 - Donald Cooper/Alamy

An Eileen Diss set could redeem an otherwise unconvincing production. In 2004, Simon Gray’s The Old Masters, set in the art critic Bernard Berenson’s Italian home, was staged at the Comedy Theatre in a production directed by Pinter and starring Edward Fox and Peter Bowles. Sheridan Morley observed that while “heaps of talent” could not salvage Gray’s art-world venture, “Only the designer, Eileen Diss, seems absolutely confident of precisely what is going on where, as her terrace around Villa I Tatti has a perfect air of idyllic, tranquil, period confidence, no matter what emotional, sexual or financial traumas erupt upon it.”

An only child, Eileen Winifred Diss was born on May 13 1931 to Thomas Diss, a dental technician, and his wife Winifred, née Irvine and educated at Ilford County High School and the Central School of Art and Design.

She joined the BBC’s design department as a junior assistant designer in 1952, initially working on children’s programmes such as Billy Bunter and Zoo Quest before broadening her scope to everything from Blue Peter to Play for Today. In the mid-1950s she was given responsibility for British television’s first soap, The Grove Family (1954-57), set in the home of a lower middle-class family in Hendon. Her sets, observed one critic, “look like a cross between early Corrie and Meet Me in Saint Louis, which is to say, brilliant.”

Eileen Diss accepts an award from Princess Anne, with Mark Phillips, first left, at the Society of Film & Television Arts Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in 1974. Also in attendance are Ian Martin and Sydney Samuelson of the SFTA - Bafta via Getty Images

At a time when television technology was being revolutionised, Eileen Diss pioneered many design techniques that are still in use today, including combining staged set pieces with location filming.

By the time she worked on Maigret she was freelance, but she continued to do much work for television, eventually notching up six Bafta awards, culminating in a Bafta Lifetime Achievement Special Craft Award in 2006. In 2005 she won a Lifetime Achievement Award for Design from the Royal Society for Television. For her theatre work she was nominated twice for Olivier Awards, and from 1975 she was one of only 200 British men and women credited as a Royal Designer of Industry.

In 1953 Eileen Diss married Ray Everett, an airline pilot, who died in 1994. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Eileen Diss, born May 13 1931, died November 5 2024