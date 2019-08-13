Eilish McColgan: Athlete attacks critics who called her 'too skinny'

A Team GB silver medallist has told critics to "body shame elsewhere" after being told she was "too skinny" on Twitter.

Scottish 5000m runner Eilish McColgan had told her 31,200 followers that she was "really excited" for the World Athletic Championships in Doha - and said she was in "the best shape of her life".

But underneath the photograph of her in training, one person commented "that's skinny" - with another adding: "Yes... bit too much."

McColgan later tweeted: "Nothing p***** me off more than someone making a comment that I'm 'too skinny'. I'm naturally small-always have been. Some people are just slim!

"I doubt they would comment on someone slightly larger than 'average'. I'm a healthy athlete and human. Go body shame elsewhere!

"It's no surprise that young girls feel the need to get boob jobs, big plastic a***s and contour themselves down to their kneecaps to fit what's deemed the 'ideal' body. If you're healthy and happy then don't worry about anyone else's opinion!

"It's YOUR fabulous body."

She also responded directly to the trolls, saying: "Please don't comment on my appearance when you don't know anything about me.

"I'm a healthy athlete - running is my job so of course I'm going to look skinnier than perhaps the average individual.

"But if I was slightly bigger than average - I doubt you would be body shaming me? I've always been lean - even before I started the sport. So please think twice before you comment - some people are naturally thin."

McColgan's response has won support on Twitter, not just from members of the public, but from fellow athletes.

Tom Bosworth, Olympian and race walking silver medallist, replied: "This is story of my life!! Does my head in."