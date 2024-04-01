Ekin-Su says Celebrity Big Brother was "lightbulb moment"

ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has described her recent stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house as a "final lightbulb moment".

A breakout star of Love Island in 2022, Ekin-Su appeared in the rebooted series of CBB opposite the likes of Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, Levi Roots and David Potts, but decided not to reunite with them at the grand finale.



Writing to her fans on Instagram today (April 1), she discussed not feeling right "for a long time" in the lead-up to CBB.

"Just a little message to say hi," it began.

"Thank you once more for all your kindness. Took some time off to reflect, recharge and restore which I'm still very much doing but I'll need to be back online for work purposes especially. Thanks to the brands who I work with who have respected my boundaries and shown compassion and love during the past year."

Ekin-Su, who competed in Dancing on Ice just over a year ago, candidly continued: "Haven't felt myself for a long time, and I've realised I had kind of lost myself and for a while didn't know who I was beyond being defined by ex relationships or TV shows, and that needs to change!

ITV

"I am so excited for all the growth and full healing. CBB was the final lightbulb moment to make me realise what needs to be done. Embracing the fresh start to a new month and new era... Wishing everyone an April full of possibilities. I am so grateful for each one of you."

This comes after the reality TV personality cited feelings of vulnerability upon backing out of the CBB finale.

"I chose to remove myself from a potentially uncomfortable situation that I preferred to avoid. I'm proud of myself for recognising what I need during this time, despite the hate that might come my way," she posted on social media.

Celebrity Big Brother is streaming on ITVX.

