El Cajon homeless treated like 'some kind of animal,' finds help in event
"I call them my unsheltered friends," said Gloria Hernandez, who works with Oasis Church in El Cajon. Gloria Hernandez is familiar with the homeless population in El Cajon.
"I call them my unsheltered friends," said Gloria Hernandez, who works with Oasis Church in El Cajon. Gloria Hernandez is familiar with the homeless population in El Cajon.
NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
Like Kendrick said: Freaky a** kings need to stay they a** inside.
"I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
The father of three shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
Elizabeth Hurley is known for her head-turning photoshoots and the glamorous model made sure to command attention with her latest daring social media post
The actress donned a head-turning fiery red Mugler mini dress paired with matching pointed-toe stilettos
A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner Jordyn Romano in 2021.Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano and her friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug."Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out.Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents s
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."
Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins have a very close friendship and on Thursday the model shared a fabulous video montage for the Hollywood star's 91st birthday. See video.
The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together earlier this month
The Prince of Wales has made a last minute decision to cancel a planned royal engagement. It comes after King Charles also cancelled several weeks of planned royal engagements
Please, don't be that person.
The couple is parents to daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10
Survivor 46 came to dramatic end with 29-year-old Kenzie Petty $1 million richer after being crowned the Sole Survivor, winning over Charlie Davis.
Celebrities flocked to the South of France for the prestigious film festival wearing some head-turning fashions.
The 'Stranger Things' star and the model, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, tied the knot, PEOPLE has learned
Reflecting 25 years after the 'Home Improvement' finale, the actor says there's a reason the sitcom that co-starred Tim Allen isn't part of the 90s nostalgia wave: 'It's about his politics.'
The music icon, 78, performed a four-song set, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," at the amfAR Gala in France