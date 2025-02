Reuters

A court in Stockholm on Tuesday convicted a Swedish woman of genocide, crimes against humanity and gross war crimes committed in Syria in 2015 against women and children of the Yazidi religious minority, sentencing her to 12 years in prison. The woman, identified as 52-year-old Swedish citizen Lina Ishaq, returned to Sweden in 2020 and is currently serving time for other offences committed in Syria. "The crimes constitute an exceptionally serious violation, not only of the life and integrity of specific individuals but also of fundamental human values and humanity," Stockholm's district court said in its verdict on Tuesday.