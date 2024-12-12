El Cajon PD reports officer-involved shooting outside police station
ECPD public information officer Keith MacArthur confirmed to ABC 10News that police officers had gathered outside to celebrate the retirement of a police captain.
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
The regulars began assembling in the predawn at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road in Altoona, a Pennsylvania city of about 42,000 just off I-95 in Blair County.
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
TORONTO — The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has been arrested and charged for allegedly facilitating money laundering at the bank.
Mariah Thomas received an upgraded charge for the February death of her 1-month-old
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning and left his wife and three children for Eastern Europe willingly returned to the U.S. after four months and was charged Wednesday with obstructing an intense lake search for his body.
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
A firefighter and two police officers were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday, Dec. 6.
A conflict over a vehicle towed during a snow-removal operation ended with a gun being fired in Montreal's east end late Tuesday.Montreal police received a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. about a gunshot heard on Forsyth Street near Tricentenaire Boulevard in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles."The suspect fired at least one shot in the direction of the victim," said Montreal police spokesperson Antony Dorelas.A 39-year-old man was arrested, and could face charges of assault with a we
The 61-year-old mother called police after surviving multiple gunshots, according to reports
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
Kedus Yacob Damtew was arrested and charged with assault after the June 12 incident onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
Ryan Wellings, 30, denies the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who took her own life.
On Monday night’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took less than 30 seconds to condemn support for one alleged vigilante killer and offer up that another is being called a “hero.” “The Instagram posts from nutbag people, which I was sent in the commercial break earlier: crazy,” she said, of online support for Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murder in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on Monday. “Like he’s cute and this and peop
A five-day manhunt for the shooter who killed the top executive at the largest health-care insurance company in the United States came to an end Monday, after the suspect was spotted at a McDonald's, hundreds of kilometres from the crime scene, police said.Local authorities arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, after a customer recognized him eating at the restaurant in Altoona, Pa., investigators announced Monday. Police said he was found carrying a gun matching the one used by the shooter who ambushed
A 23-year-old woman who was found injured on the Nose Creek Pathway early Monday morning has died, Calgary police say.Investigators believe she was assaulted given the seriousness of her injuries.Police say they were called to the pathway near the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. around 4 a.m., after a passerby found Jelisa Maschki badly hurt.Maschki was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remained on life support until her death, police say.Investigators are trying to learn more
A 29-year-old Canadian woman is facing charges in New Zealand after customs authorities say she was caught with 10.2 kilograms of methamphetamine inside her carry-on baggage at an Auckland airport, with the contraband wrapped as if it belonged under a Christmas tree.The New Zealand Customs Service issued a news release Tuesday saying the woman took a flight from Vancouver to Auckland, arriving in the North Island city on Dec. 8. The individual was questioned after landing in Auckland, the custom