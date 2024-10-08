El Dorado deputies seeking help in search for man last seen Saturday at a Placerville bar

An El Dorado County man last seen early Saturday at a Placerville bar at closing time is now considered missing, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Tyson Fiddler was last seen about 1:50 a.m. at PJ’s Roadhouse, 5641 Motherlode Drive, El Dorado County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

Fiddler is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms including a full sleeve on one arm. He was last seen wearing a plain black T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black flip-flops.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information or who knows Fiddler’s whereabouts to reach sheriff’s Detective John Conley at 530-642-4712 or conleyj@edso.org or El Dorado County Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch at 530-530-621-6600. Callers are asked to refer to Case No. 24-8028.