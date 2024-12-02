El Fuerte Marbella hotel review

What remains of the 16th-century fortress stands in pride of place in the courtyard (Hotel El Fuerte)

A chic, sophisticated beach-front hotel that encourages rest and relaxation, El Fuerte is proving that Marbella is so much more than tacky beach clubs

Location

A 40-minute drive from Malaga airport will transport you to a luxurious bolthole in one of the most prime seafront spots in Marbella. El Fuerte – a former fortress made into a hotel in the 1950s – offers direct access to the beach and is a five-minute walk from Marbella’s charming Old Town, which is a hotspot for restaurants, bars and boutique shops.

The vibe

Historical charm (what remains of the Fuerte de San Luis, a 16th-century fortress stands in pride of place in the courtyard) meets modern Mediterranean design in the recently renovated El Fuerte. As a nod to its Andalusian heritage, earthy tones take centre stage: think shades of terracotta, dark green marble, raffia and wood throughout the communal areas and bedrooms.

Those visiting the Costa del Sol for banging beach clubs and big nights out should look away; El Fuerte oozes sophistication and is a haven for rest and relaxation.

Service

The check-in process is smooth, and staff are friendly and always on hand if you need assistance. Service does slip when dining though – orders can be slow to be taken and errors often made. It can also take some time before drinks arrive at the table, even when the restaurants are quiet.

Earthy tones and dim lighting give the bedrooms a relaxed feel (El Fuerte)

Bed and bath

There are 266 rooms and suites, 78 of which are for ‘selected guests’, a higher category room where guests receive exclusive access to different areas of the hotel and amenities. This includes complimentary daily access to the spa, a VIP area at breakfast and a private lounge where food and drink are served from 11am and 9pm, featuring a selection of sandwiches, salads and pickles, as well fruit juice, soft fizzy drinks, wine and spirits.

Much like the rest of the hotel, the bedrooms strike the perfect balance between relaxing and stylish. The deep mustard-coloured walls in one room are contrast with a leather, terracotta headboard, while the crisp white linen makes the large bed even more inviting. The bathroom is equally luxurious and adorned with dark green marble sinks and cornices, a walk-in shower and a smart toilet (heated seat and all). Dim lighting makes the space feel cosy and calm, but it might be too dark for some.

Food and drink

Despite the slow service in the restaurants, dining at El Fuerte is a real treat. Breakfast is served in Le Marché, which has a warm yet sophisticated ambience thanks to the terracotta tiling and dark orange velvet chairs. It’s buffet-style (‘selected guests’ will have access to an à la carte breakfast menu, with items ranging from lobster rolls to a fry-up) and a feast for the eyes (and stomach). There are two live cooking stations, fresh fruit constantly being prepared (mango, strawberries, papaya and passionfruit, to name just a few), freshly baked pastries (don’t miss the pistachio croissant), as well as the usual pre-cooked dishes, including baked beans, bacon and potatoes. Be mindful of the lack of allergen signage though.

The menu at the rooftop restaurant has been created by five Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez (El Fuerte)

Edge by Paco Pérez is the hotel’s showstopping rooftop restaurant, offering 360-degree views of the sea and mountains. The menu – created by five Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez – is simple and showcases Mediterranean produce at its best. You can choose dishes from an á la carte menu or go all out with one of the two tasting menus. Highlights from the seven-course tasting menu (€135) include creamy Mediterranean lobster rice, shrimp on an almond purée, and blue lobster with a tomato sauce. The kitchen does shut at 11pm, so book a table early in the evening (7:30pm would be ideal), otherwise you may feel rushed.

On the beach, you’ll find Soleo, the hotel’s luxurious answer to a chiringuito, open for lunch and dinner. Served against a soundtrack of the waves, the menu includes seafood, fish and meat dishes, but the focus here is on paella, with 11 different variations. The señorito rice with white shrimp and baby artichokes (€24pp) is rich in flavour.

Facilities

There are three swimming pools: a small, rooftop infinity pool, one for adults only, and a child-friendly option. The pools don’t open until 10am, perhaps to encourage guests to sleep in rather than waking up early and hog sunbeds. In windy weather, parasols are not allowed to be kept up, meaning shade can be limited.

On the sixth floor, the gym offers undisrupted sea views (the desire to work out will never be so great) and is equipped with top of the range Technogym kit. The spa (‘selected guests’ have complimentary daily access, otherwise it’s €39) has been similarly well-designed with dark tiling, and features whirlpools, saunas and treatment rooms. If you’ve left your reading material at home, pay a visit to the library where you’ll find books and games.

The main swimming pool boasts sea views (El Fuerte)

Disability access

El Fuerte has rooms equipped for people with reduced mobility. There are also lifts (with Braille notices) and ramps for access to all areas of the hotel.

Pet policy

Small dogs (maximum weight 5kg) are allowed, and on arrival you’ll have to show your pet’s health card. The charge is €25 per dog/day and includes a welcome kit in the room (a bed, food, water bowl and waste bag). The hotel also has a room service menu for dogs.

Check in/check out

Check-in from 3pm; check-out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Families are welcome, but there are no family rooms.

At a glance

Best thing: The public spaces. They’ve been carefully considered and encourage a sense of calm.

Perfect for: Couples looking to escape it all and embrace rest and relaxation.

Not right for: Those after Marbella’s party side.

Instagram from: The rooftop pool.

Address: C. el Fuerte, s/n, 29602 Marbella, Málaga, Spain

Phone: +34 951 56 20 04

Website: Elfuertemarbella.com

