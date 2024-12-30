El Salvador seizes over 1.5 tons of cocaine in maritime operation

STORY: :: El Salvador's navy seized over 1.5 tons of cocaine worth $37.5 million in a maritime operation

:: Salvadoran Government Handout

:: La Paz, El Salvador

:: December 29, 2024

Two men aboard an Ecuadorian-flagged speedboat were arrested and are set to face legal proceedings.

Salvadoran Defense Minister Rene Merino Monroy reported that the seized narcotics were worth $37.5 million.

In 2024, El Salvador has so far intercepted 18.4 tons of cocaine in high-sea operations, with an estimated value of $417.7 million.