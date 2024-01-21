Elderly couple, disabled son die in house fire in Galveston, Texas

An elderly couple and their 47-year-old disabled son died after their home burst into flames in Galveston, Texas on Sunday morning.

The Galveston Fire Department did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but according to local reports, the fire was at 7:30 a.m. at a single home on Sealy Avenue between 11th and 12th Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Richie Pearson told KHOU11 that the house's second story collapsed on its first.

Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen told FOX26 that when firefighters arrived they found the entire home completely engulfed and struggled to get in.

Firefighters found the elderly couple, and their son's body inside the home after clearing the fire. Their identities have not been released, however, the couple's son Jason Sullivan, told FOX26 that his parent's share the home with his disabled brother.

Sullivan told the outlet the mortgage on the home would have been paid off next week.

KTRK reported that firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

