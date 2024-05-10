Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters target Magna Carta

Just Stop Oil have targeted the Magna Carta in their latest environmental stunt.

Two protestors, aged 85 and 82, smashed the glass enclosure surrounding the historical artifact this morning at the British Library.

The British Library holds two of the four surviving copies of the Magna Carta, with the others being held at Lincoln Cathedral and Salisbury Cathedral.

Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, an active Anglican priest from Bristol, and Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher from Swansea, entered the British Library at 10:40 this morning.

After they smashed the glass, Reverend Parfitt and Mrs Bruce then glued their hands together, demanding an emergency plan to just stop oil by 2030.

A Just Stop Oil Spokesperson said: “Clause 39 of the Magna Carta is one of four clauses still enshrined in UK common law, a so-called ‘golden passage’, that states: ‘No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or in any other way ruined, except by the lawful judgement of his peers or by the law of the land.”

“Contrast that with civil law as it stands in 2024, where corporations are buying private laws in the form of injunctions that circumvent the people’s rights to a trial by jury for speaking out against the crimes of oil companies.”

This is a breaking news story and is being updated