Elderly Man Rescued After Making ‘Wrong Turn’ and Driving Off Boat Ramp

A Good Samaritan and emergency responders saved the life of an elderly man who mistakenly drove off a boat ramp in Washington state.

The incident occurred in Lake Stevens around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, said Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue in a news release. It stated that the driver was navigating the North Cove boat launch in dark and foggy conditions when he “made a wrong turn” and drove down the ramp.

Authorities added that a Good Samaritan observed the incident, called 911 and dove into the water to help.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, including an off-duty firefighter who heard the call at his home and entered the frigid waters after donning his wet suit and snorkel gear, read the news release.

"By the time firefighters arrived, the vehicle had floated approximately 100 feet from the shore and was slowly sinking,” Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue said. “The rescue swimmers and Good Samaritan secured the vehicle and successfully extricated the driver.”

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue An elderly man was rescued after he mistakenly drove off a boat ramp in Washington state on Jan. 16, 2025

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue noted that the driver and the Good Samaritan were treated for cold water exposure. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital while the Samaritan was warmed up at an aid unit and later left the scene.

At the time of the incident, the temperature of Lake Stevens was about 40 degrees, described by authorities as “cold enough to incapacitate someone quickly,"

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue also stated that dark and foggy conditions can make getting around dangerous.

"Still water, especially in fog, is almost indistinguishable from a solid surface from a driver’s perspective. Once a vehicle enters the water, it can float and drift quickly due to forward momentum,” according to the release.

Authorities advised drivers that if their car is in the water, they should stay calm and quickly roll down the windows. They also suggested that drivers try to open the door and get out of the car immediately.

“We want to thank the selfless good Samaritan for their swift response and the care for other people over your own! And thank you Lake Stevens Police for your swift response as well,” Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue concluded its statement.



