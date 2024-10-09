Elderly man rushed to hospital after latest bus crash near Victoria Station

The scene near Victoria Station on Tuesday (X/@ChelseaDan5)

An elderly man in his nineties was rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus outside Victoria Station on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the latest in a string of accidents to happen outside the busy station - which have led to the deaths of two women in recent years.

Police and paramedics were called to Wilton Road near Victoria Station around 12.45pm on Tuesday after the elderly pedestrian was hit by a bus.

A Met Police spokesperson said the man’s injuries were neither life-changing or life-threatening.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews,” said a London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson.

“The first of our crews arrived in two minutes. Our crews treated a man at the scene, before taking him to a London major trauma centre.”

Police said no arrests have been made, as they urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: “ At the scene an elderly male pedestrian had been in collision with a bus.

“The injured man was taken by LAS to a central London hospital.”

The road was blocked on Tuesday afternoon as emergency services respondd, with a detour affecting bus service 2, 6, 13, 24, 36, 170, 185, and C10.

The collision is understood to have happened at the junction between Wilton Road and Vauxhall Bridge Road.

The spot is yards from Terminus Place - the bus station area where several pedestrians have been hit by buses in recent years.

In August 2021, Melissa Burr, 32, was killed when a driver lost control of an electric bus in Terminus Place and sent it careering into another stationary bus – which then crashed into her as she used a pedestrian crossing in the station forecourt.

Catherine Finnegan died after being hit by a bus in Terminus Place, outside Victoria Station, in January (Met Police)

In January this year 56-year-old Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, was killed after she was hit by a bus outside Victoria Station during the morning rush-hour.

In May, another woman was seriously injured in Terminus Place when she was hit by a double-decker bus.

The incident led Ms Finnegan and Ms Burr’s families to call for the area to be closed and "made safe for pedestrians".

In a joint statement, the families said they were "devastated to hear of another serious incident near Victoria Station", the BBC reported.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim of this bus crash. We are calling on the Mayor of London and Transport for London to close this area until it is made safe for pedestrians."

Melissa Burr died after being hit by a bus outside Victoria Station in 2021 (PA Archive)

They said the news was "very upsetting for both families", and that "clearly change is needed".

Tom Cunnington, Transport for London’s head of buses, said at the time that all three incidents were "distressing for everyone involved".

He added in a statement: "Our thoughts remain with the people who have been killed and seriously injured after collisions in Victoria.

"Last year, we carried out works to Victoria Bus Station to improve pedestrian safety.

"We will support the police with their enquiries into the causes of the incident near to the station on Friday to see if additional safety improvements are needed.

"Safety is our utmost priority in all that we do and we're determined that it will continue to be at the heart of our transport network."

TfL and Network Rail have been approached by The Standard.

Anyone who witnessed Tuesday’s incident or has footage should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 3514/8OCT.