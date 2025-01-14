Elderly man who swallowed his dentures saved by doctors in Peru

STORY: :: An elderly Peruvian man who accidentally swallowed his dentures during an epileptic episode is saved by doctors

:: EsSalud

:: Lima, Peru

:: Raul Maurtua, Surgeon, Sabogal Hospital

:: January 6, 2025

:: "We are dealing with an 81-year-old male patient, Mr. Julian, a patient from Huacho. He's a patient with a history of epilepsy treated with valproic acid regularly. During a convulsive episode in Huacho on December 13, 2024, apparently he expelled a dental prosthesis, that's what the patient thought, but what really happened was that he had ingested this foreign body, it had remained in the hypopharynx."

:: December 17, 2024

Surgeon Maurtua reported the patient presented pain and breathing difficulties for four days before going to a hospital in his community, in Huacho, back in December, because he thought he had expelled the denture during the epileptic episode.

At the hospital, an X-ray revealed that the denture was lodged in his throat.

The patient was then transferred to the Sabogal Hospital, in the Lima Department, and treated to remove the foreign body. The elderly man was discharged days after the procedure.