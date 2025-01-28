Elderly tourist killed by elephant while trying to protect grandkids

An elderly tourist died Saturday after being trampled by an elephant in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

South African National Parks announced the incident via social media but provided few details.

But regional news outlets are reporting that the man had gone after his grandkids after they left their vehicle unaware that an elephant was concealed in nearby bushes.

The spooked elephant charged and the grandfather “placed himself between [the kids] and the advancing elephant,” IOL, a South African publication, reported.

The grandfather, a South Africa resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The children apparently were not injured.

Tourists are allowed to drive through Kruger National Park but are supposed to remain inside their vehicles.

SANParks stated that the incident occurred near the Crocodile River at the Malelane Gate and issued the following appeal:

“Due to the sensitivity of the incident, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting or sharing pictures and videos of the incident on social media. Additional details will be released in due course.”

