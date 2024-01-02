Elderly warned to ‘keep warm’ during junior doctors’ walkout

Older people being advised to keep warm during junior doctors’ strikes - PETER BYRNE/PA

Elderly people are being warned to “keep warm” to reduce the risk of needing the NHS during six days of strikes.

Medics are set to stage the longest walkouts in NHS history in the bitter row with the Government over pay.

The six day strike, from 7am on Wednesday to 7am on Tuesday Jan 9, comes in the week which is normally the most difficult for the NHS, as pressures mount after Christmas.

Health experts urged those who are frail and vulnerable to take particular care, in order to help reduce the numbers needing NHS care.

Prof Yvonne Doyle, former medical director at Public Health England, said: “The NHS is resourceful and it is making arrangements to try and cover as much as possible and putting messages out to the population about what we can do as well to help at this time.

“This is the period of the year when the NHS is always at its most stretched.

“There is quite a lot of infection at the moment: more flu, quite a lot of Covid, there is a good deal of norovirus.

“There are things that everyone can do to actually help with that, and also look after themselves. Top of the list, for those who are eligible, is to get vaccinated, but also if you have got infection, keep away from people… try and limit your contact with people.

“And the other factor at this time of the year is cold weather – so older people, and people who are vulnerable to stroke, (should try to) to keep warm,” she told Times Radio.

Severe weather warnings

On Tuesday the Met Office issued severe weather warnings, with Storm Henk expected to bring flooding and winds of up to 80mph.

The Met Office warning, for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales, currently in place until 8pm on Tuesday, means there could be disruption to travel as well as “flying debris” that is “likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”.

Health chiefs warned that the strike action, which could see up to half of the medical workforce on picket lines, could cause “the most difficult start to the year the NHS has ever faced”.

On Tuesday Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister, said it was “irresponsible” of medics to strike at such a difficult time of year.

The Conservative MP said: “It is a reminder of the irresponsibility of junior doctors going on strike in support of an excessive wage demand.”

Andrew Lewer, a Tory backbencher, said: “There is an open offer from the Health Secretary to negotiate and taking up that offer, rather than striking – especially at this high pressure time – would be the responsible thing to do.”

Health officials said emergency and urgent care will be prioritised during the strikes and almost all routine care will be affected.

Patients are being urged to still come forward to seek care if they need it.

Dr Rob Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi from the British Medical Association’s (BMA) Junior Doctors Committee, said that even “at this late hour” the Government could put forward a credible offer.

The Department of Health and Social Care urged the BMA to “call off their strikes and come back to the negotiating table”.

The BMA said junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

In summer 2023, the Government gave junior doctors in England an average rise of 8.8 per cent, but medics said the increase was not enough and ramped up strike efforts.

Late last year the Government and junior doctors entered talks with a view to breaking the deadlock, but after five weeks of negotiations the talks broke down and medics called more strikes.

Junior doctors from the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association union will also join colleagues on picket lines.

Consultants and specialty and associate specialist doctors have since agreed a deal with the Government, which is now being put to members.