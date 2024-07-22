Elderly woman dies in single-vehicle crash in east Windsor

Officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Homedale Boulevard just after 12 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a hydro pole. (CBC News - image credit)

An elderly woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in east Windsor on Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Homedale Boulevard just after 12 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a hydro pole.

Police say an 88-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police closed the intersection while they investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service.