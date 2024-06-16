Election 2024: The Latest Polls

Latest Stories
GOP Senate Nominee Totally Craps On Donald Trump's Endorsement
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
- People
Donald Trump's Fixation with Former “The Apprentice” Contestant Jennifer Murphy Explored in New Book (Exclusive)
Murphy previously claimed that Trump had kissed her. Now, an upcoming book titled 'Apprentice in Wonderland' explores the pair's alleged bond at length
- The Daily Beast
Trump Couldn’t Stop Gibbering in Front of Nation’s Biggest CEOs
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
- Associated Press
Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him
Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee referred to Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician for part of his presidency, as "Ronny Johnson.” The moment came as Trump was questioning Biden's mental acuity, something he often does on the campaign trail and social media.
- The Hill
Biden campaign trolls Trump’s 78 ‘accomplishments’ on former president’s birthday
The Biden campaign wished former President Trump a happy 78th birthday Friday with a mocking list of 78 “accomplishments” highlighting his legal troubles and some controversial moments from his time in office. The list included Trump’s multiple felony convictions in New York late last month, some of his difficulties as a business owner, his handling…
- HuffPost
Milwaukee Democrat Responds To Trump's 'Horrible City' Insult With Brutal One-Liner
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth rally for Trump draws over 100 people, at least one counter-protester
Prayer leader: “No weapon formed against Trump shall prosper.”
- The Independent
Fauci recounts expletive-laden lecture he got from Trump when stock market didn’t increase enough on vaccine news
Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.
- HuffPost
Laura Ingraham’s Donald Trump Prediction Sends Shudders Across Social Media
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality’s commentary.
- The Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises to ‘Lock Up’ Fauci for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Dr. Anthony Fauci “belongs in prison” for “crimes against humanity” at a conservative conference in Detroit on Saturday.Greene gave a speech at Turning Point USA’s People’s Convention this weekend, where she dug into Democratic politicians and the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.“I’ll never forget when the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House,
- The Independent
‘I talk to a lot of presidents’: Serena Williams gets testy when asked about Trump after being named on regular call list
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
- The Daily Beast
Tips, TikTok and Epstein Docs: Is There Anything Trump Won’t Promise?
When Donald Trump spoke at the Libertarian convention last month, he was booed almost ceaselessly—with one major exception.Trump got a reprieve when he promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the creator of dark web marketplace Silk Road, which facilitated the sale of narcotics. Ulbricht, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, is far from a household name. But in that room of cheering libertarians, some of whom had been distributing “Free Ross” signs, there appeared to be nothin
- The Canadian Press
Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
- Business Insider
Russian ally ditching Putin's rival to NATO damages the image Putin wants to project of himself, experts say
Armenia's prime minister said this week that his country is leaving the CSTO after months of criticizing Russia. Putin won't like it, experts told BI.
- CNN
Retired judge offers stark warning about U.S. Supreme Court
David Tatel joins The Lead
- The Independent
Religious conservatives are coming out hot against IVF. Trump is in trouble
The Republican Party and its presumptive presidential nominee are struggling to articulate a position on reproductive rights
- Bloomberg
Modi Seizes Center Stage at G-7 to Ambush Biden, Trudeau
(Bloomberg) -- Narendra Modi seized a window to end his diplomatic purgatory with the US and Canada. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidDanes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesMeloni Uses the G-7 to Put Focus on the Global South — And HerselfThe Indian prime minister arrived at the Group of Seven meetings
- Bloomberg
Sunak Forced to Deny Being Snubbed at G-7 After D-Day Gaffe
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can’t afford another D-day gaffe. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidWells Fargo Fires Over a Dozen for ‘Simulation of Keyboard Activity’Danes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesOn what is likely one of his last high-profile international trips, the UK prime minister was left den
- The Hill
Crockett calls Thomas ‘corrupt’ after Supreme Court decision to upend bump stocks ban
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “corrupt” during an interview with MSNBC on the court’s recent decision to overturn a Trump-era bump stock ban. Thomas has come under increasing scrutiny for gifts he has received from Republican super donors, including billionaire Harlan Crow. “Y’all were too nice before,” Crockett said…
- HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon's Birthday Bashing Of Trump Takes The Cake
The "Tonight Show" host helped the former president celebrate his 78th birthday -- sorta.