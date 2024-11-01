Election 2024 live updates: Harris, Trump will both rally in Milwaukee, latest polls

Just four days until Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both gathering with supporters on Friday in Wisconsin, one of the pivotal swing states that could decide the election. The Democratic and Republican nominees are even holding rallies in the same city, Milwaukee.

Trump will also hold a rally earlier in the day on Friday in Warren, Michigan, north of Detroit. Over the weekend, Trump will return to the East Coast, holding campaign stops in Gastonia and Greensboro, North Carolina and Salem, Virginia.

Harris is scheduled to return to Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday to hold a rally in the Peachtree State before heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, on the last day of early voting in the state before Nov. 5.

Where do Trump and Harris stand in the polls?

The 2024 race for the White House is set to be neck-and-neck until Election Day. In Real Clear Politics' average of national polls, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by just 0.5 percentage points, well within the margin of error for each of the surveys included.

It's even closer in some of the crucial battleground states. For example, Harris leads Trump by 0.2 percentage points in Real Clear Politics' average of Wisconsin polls.

– Marina Pitofsky

Where is Trump campaigning on Friday?

Donald Trump is holding a rally Friday afternoon in Warren, Michigan, located north of Detroit. Trump won Michigan in the 2016 race for the White House, but President Joe Biden picked it up in the 2020 contest.

Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, another crucial midwestern state he won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

– Marina Pitofsky

Where is Harris campaigning on Friday?

In her fifth visit to the Milwaukee area since launching her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris will host a rally in the Wisconsin city Friday with a slate of musical performers.

Cardi B is listed as a guest speaker for the event. Flo Milli, the Isley Brothers, MC Lyte, GloRilla and others are set to perform for the swing state crowd.

– Maia Pandey

