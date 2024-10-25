Election 2024 live updates: Rogan interviews Trump; Harris campaigns with Beyoncé

Just 11 days until Election Day.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have spent months courting pivotal swing state voters that could ultimately decide the election. On Friday, Trump will return to one of those states, holding a rally in Traverse City, Michigan. He'll also sit for an interview with Joe Rogan on his mega-popular podcast.

Harris is set to appear at a rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday. The Lone Star State's widely expected to ultimately vote for Trump, but the vice president is expected to take the stage with Beyoncé to support Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump

Polling released Thursday reaffirms what has been clear for weeks now: It is an incredibly close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The slice of the electorate who can be swayed by candidates is growing smaller and smaller, as more people around the country head to the polls for early voting.

Trump was leading Harris by two percentage points in a poll by The Wall Street Journal released on Thursday, within the survey's margin of error. However, Harris led Trump by three percentage points in Tipp's Tracking Poll.

– Kinsey Crowley

What's on Harris' schedule Friday?

Harris will be in the Republican state of Texas. She will be joined by Senate hopeful Colin Allred at a rally in Houston that will focus on the loss of reproductive freedom – a central issue in both candidates' campaigns.

Harris is expected to be joined at the campaign stop by global superstar Beyoncé, who's from Houston.

– USA TODAY Network

What's on Trump's schedule Friday?

Trump will hold a rally in Traverse City, Michigan, on Friday, delivering remarks in a crucial battleground.

Trump is also set to appear on podcasting giant “The Joe Rogan Experience." Originally reported by Politico, Rogan will interview Trump in his studio based in Austin, Texas.

– Fernando Cervantes Jr., Marina Pitofsky

