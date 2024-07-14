Election 2024: I love Joe Biden, but he’s got to go | Opinion

Step down

I love Joe Biden. He has been on my “best human beings list” for years. I do not think he has received the credit he deserves for his personal and professional life. He saved the country from Trump in 2020, and now, he needs to let another candidate save it from Trump in 2024. Biden must step down. Trump’s danger to our democracy and country cannot be overemphasized.

Sam Roberson, Fort Mill

I stand by Joe

I am 63, mix up words and screw things up. I did that when I was younger, too. I watched all of Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday night. I am so impressed by the calm and thoughtfulness this president exhibits. Sure, he’s old, but wow, is he experienced and so great at examining all sides of an issue and listening to diverse opinions but still managing to get people to work together. He unites our United States.

Geneva Bosak, Cornelius

Cooper deflects

Gov. Roy Cooper displayed poor, but expected, judgment after Biden’s July 3 meeting with Democrat governors. Instead of affirming what America saw and heard during the debate — Biden’s mental and physical deficiencies — Cooper echoed a Democrat talking point, saying Trump is a “threat to our democracy” and reiterating his support for Biden. The “threat” spiel is a tired, empty go-to that Democrats use to deflect their shortcomings.

Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis

Both must go

This country needs new, young blood to lead at this pivotal moment. Both parties have much better candidates. We have two aging men running who could at any time in the next four years become incapable of remaining president. One is a convicted felon, and one is an octogenarian who has proven that the presidency accelerates aging. Luckily, both parties can change their presidential candidates and both have good alternate candidates.

Katherine Nelson, Rock Hill

School vouchers

The recent closing of Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte is a prime example of why the state’s Opportunity Scholarship is one of the biggest boondoggles going.

Over the last two years the school received nearly $1 million in taxpayer money and had almost no accountability to the public, including parents of students. It’s outrageous that our legislature continues to dump our money into private schools that do not need to comply with basic educational standards. The Republican dream of academic “freedom” is a taxpayer and educational nightmare.

Barbara Szombatfalvy, Durham

Brooklyn Village

Every time I see the plain boxes planned for Brooklyn Village, I think about how Marshall Park will essentially be eradicated in the process. The majority of photos of Charlotte’s skyline show the skyline reflected in the lake at Marshall Park. The park also serves as a gathering place for community groups and honors Martin Luther King with a statue.

Charlotte needs more big boxes like a hole in the head, and those planned for Brooklyn Village are appallingly ordinary in architectural design. Local leaders should consider stopping this project or requiring the preservation of Marshall Park and its lake as a centerpiece.

Buck Lawrimore, Charlotte

Act on the ERA

The writers are co-presidents of ERA-NC Alliance.

Four years ago, then-President Donald Trump dissed every woman in the country by instructing his attorney general not to publish the freshly ratified Equal Rights Amendment. Facts:

▪ As of Jan. 27, 2020, the requisite 38 states had ratified the ERA.

▪ Article V of the Constitution is clear in its instructions for amendments. The ERA followed them precisely.

▪ 85% of U.S. citizens agree that all Americans should have equal rights.

Women have been robbed of equality by Trump and forced into pregnancies by the U.S. Supreme Court’s annulment of Roe. We know President Biden supports the ERA. He told us so — and we voted for him. We urge him to use all his powers, old and new, to do the right thing:

Demand the Equal Rights Amendment be published as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Now.

Jimmie Cochran Pratt

Teri Walley