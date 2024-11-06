Election 2024: Donald Trump Wins Kentucky And Kamala Harris Takes Vermont In First Projections Of Presidential Race

Editors note: This post will be updated with the latest news throughout Election Night. Refresh for latest.

4:02 p.m. PT/7:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has won the state of Kentucky and Kamala Harris has won Vermont, according to the AP’s projections.

Neither state was in doubt for either candidate, and a slew of additional states are expected to be called in the next hour or so after a wave of poll closings.

Polls just closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida.

3:01 p.m. PT/6:01 p.m. ET: First Polls Of 2024 Close In Indiana And Kentucky

The first polls in the 2024 election have closed, in portions of Indiana and Kentucky.

The first projections are expected at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, when a host of states’ polls close, including the swing state of Georgia.

Networks also are releasing more exit poll data, including one that showed that 80% of voters made up their minds on who to vote for before September. Just 3% made up their minds in the last few days, per CNN data.

2:11 p.m. PT: First Exit Poll Data Shows Broad Dissatisfaction With How Things Are Going In U.S.

The first set of exit poll data shows large-scale dissatisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S.

Some 72% said that they were dissatisfied or angry over the direction of the country, compared to 26% who said they were enthusiastic or satisfied, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is just 41%, with 58% disapproval.

That said, a large majority — 61% — said that they believe that America’s best days are in the future.

As for most important issues, 35% of those polled said it was democracy, followed by 31% who said it was the economy, 14% who said abortion and 11% immigration.

The figures are early, and will be updated as the day goes on.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris made a stop at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. to thank staff and volunteers and to make a call in the phone bank. Harris has done a series of radio interviews today, and plans to do Zerlina Maxwell’s SiriusXM show this evening.

"Have you voted already? You did! Thank you!"



Vice President Harris stops by DNC headquarters, speaks to staff and takes some phone calls. pic.twitter.com/oKMKYddWso — CSPAN (@cspan) November 5, 2024

Donald Trump, meanwhile, already is claiming that there is “massive cheating” in Philadelphia, just as he did in 2020.

pic.twitter.com/Uia3ea8SFM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 5, 2024

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote on X, “There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation. We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”

1:42 p.m. PT: Networks Set To Release First Batch Of Exit Poll Data

The presidential election billed as one of the most consequential in history will soon see a first batch of data, albeit the figures will not be actual results.

Networks plan to give their first update at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, which will provide some insight as to the way that voters feel about the state of the country, what are their most important issues, and what they look for in a candidate.

The exit polls come from Edison Research for the National Election Pool, and are done for a consortium of media companies including CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC. The initial data will not provide insight as to who is winning. That will be released only when polls close in a particular state.

The first polls close at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT in certain districts in Indiana and Kentucky.

At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, polls close in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida.

At 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, polls close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, polls close in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., remaining parts of Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

At 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, polls close in Arkansas.

At 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, polls close in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

At 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, polls close in Montana, Nevada and Utah.

At 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, polls close in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

At 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, polls close in Hawaii.

At 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT, polls close in Alaska.



