Election 2024 updates: Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race came after heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and more than 30 House lawmakers.

Biden, 81, has resisted calls to step aside that grew almost daily following his poor performance in his June 27 debate with Donald Trump and persistent questions about his age and mental fitness.

His decision comes just a few months before the Nov. 5 election.





Jul 21, 3:41 PM

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer weighs in on Biden's decision

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden's legacy and said he "put the country, his party, and our future first" with his decision Sunday.



“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American,” he said.



Schumer's statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.



PHOTO: Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, talks with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they wait for the arrival of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Washington. (John McDonnell/AP, FILE)



Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.





Jul 21, 3:33 PM

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Biden has served with 'honor and dignity'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden's decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.



"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Sanders wrote in a statement on X.



"As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history," Sanders continued.



PHOTO: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to the crowd at U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., campaign rally in the Bronx borough of New York City, June 22, 2024. (Joy Malone/Reuters, FILE)



Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.



"Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done," Sanders wrote.





Jul 21, 3:35 PM

Biden 'patriotic American who has always put our country first': Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."



"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.



PHOTO: Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Karl B Deblaker/AP, FILE)



"God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness," Pelosi said.





Jul 21, 3:38 PM

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we’ve got" to elect her.



PHOTO: ABC News covers the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump from Washington, D.C., Friday January 20, 2017, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Fred Watkins/ABC, FILE)



"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.





Jul 21, 3:19 PM

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says party will announce next steps in nomination

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.



"As we move forward to formally select our Party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same -- lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison said in a statement Sunday.



Harrison also thanked Biden for "the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."



"We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years," Harrison said.





Jul 21, 3:16 PM

Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

Staff members who work for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had no indication Biden had made his decision to step down from the 2024 race, sources told ABC News.



The administration's staff was not aware, even as his letter was being distributed, sources said.



-ABC News' Aaron Katersky





Jul 21, 3:14 PM

Pete Buttigieg commends Biden for prioritizing ‘what is best for our country’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in 2020, commended President Biden’s decision to leave the race in a post on X.



"Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history," he wrote. "I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country."





Jul 21, 3:12 PM

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile backs Harris, predicts she will be nominee

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and predicted she would be the nominee, but left open the possibility of an open convention that would land her the nomination.



"Part A was Biden-Harris. Part B was Harris and her running mate. Part C would likely be an open convention” where Harris would likely prevail, Brazile, an ABC News contributor, told ABC News Live.



Harris has not yet said whether she will be running for president.



"She would be and is the strongest candidate," Brazile said.

