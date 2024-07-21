Election 2024 updates: Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

ALEXANDRA HUTZLER, JULIA REINSTEIN, LAUREN PELLER and NADINE EL-BAWAB
·4 min read
Election 2024 updates: Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race came after heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and more than 30 House lawmakers.

Biden, 81, has resisted calls to step aside that grew almost daily following his poor performance in his June 27 debate with Donald Trump and persistent questions about his age and mental fitness.

His decision comes just a few months before the Nov. 5 election.


Latest Developments




Jul 21, 3:41 PM

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer weighs in on Biden's decision

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden's legacy and said he "put the country, his party, and our future first" with his decision Sunday.

“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American,” he said.

Schumer's statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.

PHOTO: Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, talks with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they wait for the arrival of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Washington. (John McDonnell/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, talks with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they wait for the arrival of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Washington. (John McDonnell/AP, FILE)


Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.


Jul 21, 3:33 PM

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Biden has served with 'honor and dignity'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden's decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.

"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Sanders wrote in a statement on X.

"As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history," Sanders continued.

PHOTO: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to the crowd at U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., campaign rally in the Bronx borough of New York City, June 22, 2024. (Joy Malone/Reuters, FILE)
PHOTO: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to the crowd at U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., campaign rally in the Bronx borough of New York City, June 22, 2024. (Joy Malone/Reuters, FILE)


Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done," Sanders wrote.


Jul 21, 3:35 PM

Biden 'patriotic American who has always put our country first': Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

PHOTO: Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Karl B Deblaker/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Karl B Deblaker/AP, FILE)


"God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness," Pelosi said.


Jul 21, 3:38 PM

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we’ve got" to elect her.

PHOTO: ABC News covers the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump from Washington, D.C., Friday January 20, 2017, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Fred Watkins/ABC, FILE)
PHOTO: ABC News covers the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump from Washington, D.C., Friday January 20, 2017, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Fred Watkins/ABC, FILE)


"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.


Jul 21, 3:19 PM

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says party will announce next steps in nomination

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.

"As we move forward to formally select our Party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same -- lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison said in a statement Sunday.

Harrison also thanked Biden for "the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."

"We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years," Harrison said.


Jul 21, 3:16 PM

Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

Staff members who work for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had no indication Biden had made his decision to step down from the 2024 race, sources told ABC News.

The administration's staff was not aware, even as his letter was being distributed, sources said.

-ABC News' Aaron Katersky


Jul 21, 3:14 PM

Pete Buttigieg commends Biden for prioritizing ‘what is best for our country’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in 2020, commended President Biden’s decision to leave the race in a post on X.

"Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history," he wrote. "I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country."


Jul 21, 3:12 PM

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile backs Harris, predicts she will be nominee

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and predicted she would be the nominee, but left open the possibility of an open convention that would land her the nomination.

"Part A was Biden-Harris. Part B was Harris and her running mate. Part C would likely be an open convention” where Harris would likely prevail, Brazile, an ABC News contributor, told ABC News Live.

Harris has not yet said whether she will be running for president.

"She would be and is the strongest candidate," Brazile said.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

    The president faced calls to withdraw following a disastrous debate appearance against Donald Trump in June The post Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris appeared first on TheWrap.

  • 🔴 Live: Biden backs VP Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee after dropping out of race

    US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election after announcing he was dropping of the race for the White House. Biden ended his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. Summary: US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of his re

  • Democrats see Kamala Harris as the ‘only choice’

    Kamala Harris is the “only choice” to replace Joe Biden as the Democrats’ presidential nominee as there is so little time until the election, senior party figures have told The Telegraph.

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Johnson: Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'wrong,' 'unlawful'

    As calls from some Democratic lawmakers for President Joe Biden to pass the torch have grown this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Sunday that such a move might lead to legal trouble. Johnson, R-La., told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

    President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court is power hungry. There is one sure way to rein it in

    As supreme as the Supreme Court is, and despite what you learned in school, it doesn't have the last word.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video

    “There’s never been such unity,” the former president claims in his first rally since he was shot in the ear The post Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • False claim misspelling shows jacket on RNC stage wasn't Corey Comperatore's | Fact check

    The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said the erroneous spelling was made several years ago and that Comperatore opted not to change it.

  • Secret Service chief noted a 'zero fail mission.' After Trump rally, she's facing calls to resign

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Kimberly Cheatle led the Secret Service's operations to safeguard the American president and other dignitaries, she said she would talk to agents in training about the “awesome responsibility” of their job.