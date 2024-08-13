Election 2024 updates: Harris to roll out economic plan on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in Washington and is preparing to roll out her economic plan on the road in North Carolina on Friday, which will mark her first major policy rollout since becoming the Democratic nominee. As Donald Trump looks for a campaign reset, he spoke with Elon Musk live on Tuesday and will deliver remarks on the economy in North Carolina on Wednesday.





Aug 13, 12:05 PM

Judge's ruling means independent Cornel West can appear on North Carolina ballot

Independent presidential candidate Cornel West will be allowed on the general election ballot in North Carolina following a judge's ruling that reversed a decision that would have kept him off the ballot in the battleground state.



In a ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle ordered the North Carolina State Board of Elections to certify Justice for All North Carolina as a political party in the state. That party, started by West's campaign, is nominating him as its candidate in North Carolina and some other states. The board had previously voted to deny certifying the party over concerns about how signatures were gathered for its petition to become a certified party.

Justice for All North Carolina called the decision a "monumental day for our party" but West's campaign still faces headwinds. The Democratic National Committee filed a complaint with the FEC alleging that West's campaign received "illegal In-Kind Contributions" from firms it used to collect signatures for ballot access petitions in Arizona and North Carolina -- allegations West has pushed back on.



"We've always said we're going to ensure the third party candidates are playing by the rules, and it's clear his campaign isn't playing by the rules," DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni told ABC News after the complaint was filed.



-Oren Oppenheim





Aug 13, 10:54 AM

Walz to make his 1st solo campaign appearance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday will embark on his first solo Harris-Walz campaign event as Harris' running mate with a stop in Los Angeles for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) international convention.



Walz is set to speak at 3:35 p.m. ET.



Walz emerged as a popular candidate among labor unions during Harris' search for a vice president pick, sources said. AFSCME represents 1.4 million public service members, and the union's president, Lee Saunders, previously released a statement endorsing Harris for president.





Aug 13, 9:47 AM

Harris to roll out economic plan on Friday

Harris will outline her economic policy in a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, her campaign announced, making it her first major policy rollout since jumping into the race.



Harris' speech will detail her plan to "lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging," a campaign official said.



The vice president has heavily focused her stump speech on the economy while on the campaign trail in recent weeks, saying over the weekend she would look to eliminate taxes on tips earned by service workers -- a proposal Trump announced earlier this summer.



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabrielle Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie





Aug 13, 4:49 AM

Harris' college sorority creates PAC

The historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., of which Vice President Kamala Harris counts herself a member, started its own political PAC last week, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission posted Monday.



The committee is named Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority PAC, Inc., or AKA 1908 PAC, the filing shows.



Harris has been an AKA since her days as a student at the historically Black Howard University in Washington, D.C. Harris on Monday visited the campus, her office confirmed to ABC News, but it’s not clear why she was there.



In July, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris spoke at the AKA’s annual Boulé in Dallas, Texas. Since then, as a candidate, she’s also addressed similar national gatherings of two other historically Black sororities, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho.



-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie









Aug 13, 12:09 PM

Trump says he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, after assassination attempt

After discussing the assassination attempt made against him in Pennsylvania in July, former President Donald Trump said he's planning a trip back to Butler in October.



"We're going back to Butler; we're gonna go back in October," Trump said, adding, "Butler is a big, great area."



Addressing what he'll say when he returns, Trump told Musk, "I think I'll probably start by saying I was so horribly interrupted."

Aug 12, 9:01 PM

Trump discusses assassination attempt with Musk, says he turned head at 'perfect angle'

During his conversation with Musk, former President Donald Trump addressed the assassination attempt made against him during a campaign rally in July.



"It was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle," Trump said of the bullet, which grazed his right ear while his head was turned.



During the discussion, Trump mentioned the man who was killed in the shooting, saying, it was a "very sad situation."



"We lost somebody that was firefighter, a great Trumper," Trump said of Corey Comperatore, adding, "He was a just a fantastic family [man] and a fantastic man."





Aug 12, 8:22 PM

Trump and Musk's conversation on X appears to be delayed

The conversation between former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk appears to be delayed, with many X users reporting they cannot access the Spaces conversation.



"This Space is not available," appeared for some users on X.



The conversation was scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.





Aug 12, 7:30 PM

Judge orders RFK Jr. off New York ballot

A New York judge ruled Monday that the thousands of signatures gathered by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign in the state were "invalidated" after a Democrat-aligned group argued he misled voters by listing as his home an address he rarely visits.



The judge, Christina Ryba, ordered the New York Board of Elections to not include Kennedy's name on the ballot this fall.



A lawyer representing Kennedy told reporters last week they would appeal any ruling that went against them.



The ruling could prompt Democrats to bring similar lawsuits against Kennedy in other states where he gathered signatures from registered voters to appear on the ballot.



-ABC News' Will McDuffie





Aug 12, 7:17 PM

FBI investigating alleged hack attempts targeting Biden, Trump campaigns

The FBI is investigating alleged attempts by Iran to target the then-Biden-Harris campaign, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.



The alleged targeting via spear-fishing emails occurred before Biden announced he would exit the 2024 presidential race, the sources said.



While the campaign was targeted, the alleged hack was not successful, sources added.



The FBI is investigating a purported hack of the Trump campaign, according to a brief statement from the agency earlier Monday.



The FBI did not attribute the hack to anyone in its statement.



A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that Trump adviser Roger Stone has also been informed that his email accounts have been compromised, and that he's cooperating with any investigation into the matter.



The Washington Post first reported the news.



-ABC News' Luke Barr, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Will Steakin and Katherine Faulders

