Election 2024: What's at Stake for Women

Time and again we are told that women voters will decide the fate of presidential elections—be it Black women, suburban women, working women, mothers, or more. Women are the largest group of registered voters and turn out at the highest levels to cast their ballots. But the pressures on our decisions can feel enormous: We are equally called on as saviors of democracy or protectors of the family, no matter what party we align with. But how many politicians are really listening to what women want and the issues they intend to vote on? Read on for the results of Glamour’s landmark YouGov poll, and our monthslong journey into the lives and concerns of women across America…

The Journey of My Abortion

In December 2023, Emma Giglio was 20 weeks pregnant with her third child when she was told that her son had multiple anomalies in utero. For Emma it was agony encased in medicalese. At the next scan, just two weeks later, the prognosis was even worse. Her son was so deprived of amniotic fluid he might not make it to birth. Every next step felt like a knife in the heart.

Emma lives in Charleston, South Carolina, a state where abortion is illegal after six weeks. There are exceptions, including for fetuses who would not survive the full pregnancy, but navigating the law is staggeringly complex. She would need to leave the state for her termination. Emma—who had previously never imagined abortion legislation applying to her—was suddenly trapped in a political war zone.

80% of Democrat-leaning women

52% of Republican-leaning women

…said that abortion was extremely or very important to their vote this year.

In the wake of the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortion has become one of the most hotly contested issues this election—and one that the Harris-Walz campaign is banking on to drive votes. But it is as divisive as it is motivating. Just over half of all the women surveyed in the Glamour/YouGov poll—a representative cross-section of all American women—believe abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances. And while support largely splits down party lines, 27% of Democrat-leaning women who say abortion matters to their vote this year staunchly opposed the procedure, and 31% of Republican-leaning women are strongly in favor of abortion.

"We suffered a tremendous amount of trauma having to fly away from our home and have this procedure done with doctors we didn't know in a place we didn't know. We wanted this child.” —Emma Giglio, South Carolina

At 24 weeks pregnant, Emma and her husband, Zach, flew to Maryland on a freezing January day to visit Partners in Abortion Care clinic. Ahead of the termination, Emma wanted to find a birthday cake to honor her son’s life—to mark his arrival, but also his passing. She and Zach tried everywhere they could find in the hour they had. But there was nothing. Just a cake pop from Starbucks. It was so small. Was it too insignificant to celebrate a birthday with? Emma questioned. But it was all they had. They paid for it and walked back to the clinic. There she would get a shot in her abdomen that would stop her baby’s heart. And then she would have to deliver.

"The next day all I wanted to do was not get out of bed. And I was forced to get dressed and go to an airport and be in public and sit there amongst everybody else as if I didn't just give birth the day before. Leaving him and leaving Maryland...I didn't expect it to be as hard as it was. I wanted to get home to my boys, but then I was leaving my other son behind." —Emma Giglio, South Carolina

The Unwavering Black Women Voters

In the heart of North Carolina, the story of the Carter family beats strong. A testament to resilience woven through Black America’s turbulent yet triumphant history. Their tale, rooted in Durham—a city alive with history and a vibrant pulse of Black excellence—unfolds like a tapestry woven from the rich threads of New Jersey and North Carolina. There is Deborah Kamilah Carter, at 75 the bedrock of her family, a living archive of stories. She is the mother of Afiya Carter, 51, who with wife kynita stringer-stanback, 49, parents Afiya’s two daughters, Naeemah Kelly, 31, and Assata Goff, 23, and son, Sekou Goff, 21. Each family member has carved their path of activism, championing education and community empowerment. What unites them all is a relentless commitment to fighting for racial justice, driven by a shared belief that their voices can spark the change their ancestors dreamed of.

88% of Black women registered voters intend to vote Democrat this election.

But this isn’t just one family’s narrative; it’s the chronicle of countless Black women who have long been the unsung heroes of the political arena, showing unrelenting allegiance to one party—the Democrats—even when the rewards are scant. For the past quarter of a century, a staggering 92% of Black women voters, on average, have rallied behind the Democratic ticket in presidential elections since 1992.

“We show up because we know that if we don’t vote, if we don’t speak our piece, if we don’t show up to courtrooms and to protests and we don’t organize, and if we don’t have programs and communities, every aspect in terms of from our ecosystem to our social issues, that that will be taken away from us.” —Assata Goff, North Carolina

“The only time that I might’ve thought that the Republican Party was okay is when I was a little girl and Eisenhower was in office, and what did I know? I never could understand why people of color, Black folks, ever thought that the Republican Party represented us at any level.” —Deborah Kamilah Carter, New Jersey

Yet even as Black women form part of the heart of the Democratic Party’s electorate, there is often a troubling dissonance in this relationship. Despite their overwhelming commitment and support for Democrats, the party frequently fails to deliver the substantive changes Black communities desperately need in areas such as education, health care costs, crime reduction, and addressing racial issues. So why do they keep voting for the Democrats? And can the party keep taking their support for granted?

“The issue is that some of us in this nation have been taught to hate, and some of us are taught that hatred is acceptable and necessary. I don’t miss many elections. I mean, not even local elections, the little school board type—those elections are super important. In fact, I don't think I’ve missed one. You can go check my voting record.” —kynita stringer-stanback, North Carolina

The Findings on Gun Control

Every year since 2014, there have been more than 39,000 deaths due to guns. Gun violence has ravaged communities, schools, families—according to a 2023 poll, more than half of all Americans say that they or a family member have been affected by gun violence. Despite this, in 2022 the Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law and in 2024 overturned a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, which enable semiautomatic weapons to shoot at the speed of machine guns. And in 2023, after a mass shooting at Covenant Elementary School in Nashville that killed six, rather than impose stricter gun legislation, Tennessee state lawmakers instead voted to arm teachers. But these rulings are out of step with what the majority of American women voters want.

Gun control unites women across both parties: 64% of Republican women and 86% of Democratic women supported raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21. 93% of all women supported preventing people with mental illnesses purchasing firearms.

71% of all women said gun policy was very important to their vote this year. 78% of all women said they supported banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

“I was on Vanderbilt campus and we saw the ambulances come with the children. We were on site when the children were pronounced dead… And then we had to go to our elementary school placements the next morning. Every little sound, every thing that happened, we were all on edge. I was jumping at any scream. I was in a kindergarten classroom; it’s an elementary school. There should be screaming; they should be allowed to be kids. Last time I checked, most of the Nashville districts had not adopted recent legislation to allow more access for guns to be on campus. The Biden and Harris ticket is, I think, the strongest gun safety administration we’ve seen in history. And so we're feeling more listened to. —Barbara Sloan, Tennessee, 21

“I love how my dad words it. He’s always like, ‘I may be considering myself conservative, but I will not vote on this issue as a conservative.… People are dying and we should fix that. And that’s why when I vote in Tennessee, I’ve always voted for a Democratic Party when it comes to gun control. Absolutely. Fully through and through.” —Isabella Hipp, Tennessee, 21

“I’m a college professor, I’m a mother, and Sandy Hook affected all of us. But when they pushed guns onto my campus, that was it for me… We have so many children who have already been traumatized by gun violence that seeing a gun on a person that you trust and you love in your classroom every day is terrible. I’m a gun owner myself. Most of my friends and family are safe with their firearms. They believe other people should be safe with their firearms, and they believe in commonsense gun laws. I can tell you that the current laws are horrifying. I mean, Arkansas is 50th in the nation. We don’t have gun laws, and it shows. We have one of the highest rates of homicide. We have one of the highest rates of suicide. Our rural communities are suffering; our children are suffering. A lack of gun laws clearly hasn’t kept us safe. Everybody classifies Arkansas as a deep-red state. We have not been a deep-red state very long. President Clinton came from Arkansas. We’ve been blue to purple to red. Our voters actually do swing. They actually do matter.” —Johanna Thomas, Arkansas, 43

Women want to be able to own guns if they qualify, but don’t want their abusers to be able to buy them. .—Anonymous voter from Glamour’s YouGov poll, Michigan

The Workers Behind the Workers

Like about 14,000 people in New York City, Kenya is a nanny. It wasn’t a career she felt called to. She started working at 16, picking up a series of jobs. She worked at a summer program for kids. She worked at McDonald’s. At department stores for a spell. She worked as a bank teller. She landed on childcare without meaning to. In fact, she had once wanted to be a police officer. When she started caring for children, she hadn’t planned to stick it out. But then she just loved it. She would have liked to have kids of her own, but “it just wasn’t in the cards for me,” she says now. In that sense, it isn’t a surprise that she found this line of work. The downsides are of course obvious: The work can be strenuous and it’s not well-paid. For some, it is unprotected. Many childcarers around the country will have no sick pay, no employer health insurance, no paid family and medical leave. There is almost no such thing as a stable gig. Kids grow up. Parents’ childcare needs can shift without warning.

The three biggest issues influencing women’s votes this election are the economy, health care, and housing.

88% of all American women say the economy is extremely important to their vote this year

83% say health care

73% say the cost of housing

“I live paycheck to paycheck. And if something goes off, you’re really off.” —Kenya, New York

Delores, who has been caring for children in one form or another for four decades, almost never has any free time before 8 p.m in the evenings. Her waking hours are spent preparing for work, commuting to work, working, and returning home. Making the trek from her apartment to the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where she works, she spends over 10 hours in transit each week.

“I’m just interested for what their policies all about. I look on both sides. I kind of undecided about the election. I know on the Democrat side, they are for the care workers. I am kind of pro-life. So on the Republican side, I know they’re for that.” —Delores, New York

Generation Dissatisfied

Twenty-one-year-old Kieghan Nangle is pro-life and believes only those assigned female at birth should be allowed to play in women’s sports—positions, she says, shaped by her Christian faith and upbringing. Growing up in Plano, Texas, Nangle attended church every Sunday—her parents were “adamant” about it—and Christian summer camp, which is where she first embraced her faith “independently.” But she only began sharing her political views publicly after she attended a conference hosted by the Trump-aligned nonprofit Turning Point USA just before her first year at the University of Alabama.

“I had the idea that I was conservative, but I had been made to feel nervous to talk about anything politics at all.” —Kieghan Nangle, Florida

Just 56% of young women aged 18–29 are registered to vote in this election.

For many young adults, the transition to college marks their foray into life away from home. Campuses are, and always have been, intimately situated in the fabric of American culture and serve as a microcosm for so much of the country’s prized diversity: of race, religion, and what should be political discourse. But right now campuses have never been more divided.

“By allowing speakers who espouse xenophobic and racist and homophobic rhetoric, you’re putting your students who are in the most at risk, marginalized communities, at danger.” —Isabel Hiserodt, Arizona

“People would say that I’m not Black enough because of my beliefs.” Ellie Porte, Washington DC

But despite the heated environment on campus, there is an enormous dissatisfaction with both parties—even though Kamala Harris’s presidential nomination has given a welcome reenergizing boost to many young voters who felt estranged from a campaign that was quite literally generations apart from them. And it’s a hurdle that both parties have yet to overcome.

47% of young women under 30 said they lean Democratic

24% of young women under 30 said they lean Republican

29% said they have no lean at all—the largest percentage to say so of all age groups polled

“It’s difficult walking around campus day to day because you can’t really share what you’re really thinking or what you’re feeling because you’re scared of what people will say to you…” (audio continues)...Sometimes I just don’t want to invite that discourse, so I try to refrain from sharing my political opinions… The fact that I have to do that, it’s a little sad.” —Jahnavi Kirkire, Maryland

