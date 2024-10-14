Election campaign schedules: Where Harris, Trump will be in swing states this week

Three weeks out from Election Day, the presidential candidates are scheduled to tour and rally voters in swing states.

Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has a busy week ahead as she plans to return to states pivotal to her path to the White House. And after a rare blue-state detour in Coachella, California, on Sunday, Republican nominee former President Donald Trump will also return to battleground states in the coming days. On high alert after two assassination attempts, deputies assigned to the Sunday rally arrested a man in possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine, but officials said the former president was not in danger.

Less than a month out from Nov. 5, the candidates are neck-in-neck in the most recent polls. Although polling is not an exact science, Trump is in a better spot now than he was at this point in the race in 2016, when he won the White House, and in 2020.

What is Kamala Harris’ schedule this week?

The vice president will focus her campaign efforts on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan this week before gearing up to travel to Georgia, according to her schedule.

Harris will travel to host a campaign event in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Monday and in Detroit on Tuesday. She will return to Pennsylvania for another campaign event on Wednesday before heading back to Wisconsin on Thursday to visit Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay.

Harris will be in Michigan on Friday for three events — Grand Rapids, Lansing and Oakland County. She will return to Detroit on Saturday for her fifth event of the week in the Great Lakes State.

What is Donald Trump’s schedule this week?

The former president will campaign in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the coming days, according to his public events schedule.

Trump will also take part in a pre-taped televised town hall hosted by Fox News on Tuesday. The event will feature an all-female audience and focus on “women’s issues” as he tries to win support from the crucial voting bloc that has gravitated toward Harris.

