Election candidates 2024: Who is standing in my area?

A record 4,515 candidates are running for one of the 650 seats in Westminster, with each constituency represented by one MP – the person who receives the most votes on general election day.

Boundaries have changed considerably since 2019, so millions of people are likely to find themselves in a renamed or entirely new constituency.

There are now 543 seats in England, 57 in Scotland, 32 in Wales and 18 in Northern Ireland – all are up for grabs on July 4.

Enter your postcode in our lookup tool below to see who is standing in your area.

Another key change from the 2019 general election is the necessity of photo ID – a requirement in place for by-elections and local elections since 2023. UK adults have until midnight on Tuesday, June 18 to register to vote.

The Telegraph’s poll tracker suggests Labour is the overwhelming favourite. When the deadline for candidate nominations closed on June 7, however, the Conservatives had fielded the most candidates, at 635.

Labour are close behind with 631, followed by the Liberal Democrats on 630, with Reform UK putting forward 609. A total of 98 different political parties are standing – many of which seeking representation for local issues on the national stage – alongside 461 independents.

The political affiliation of the MP returned by each constituency adds to the sum of which party wins the general election overall, and gets to run the country for the next 5 years, so every vote counts.