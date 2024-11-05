Election Day 2024 live updates: Latest Trump vs Harris news, polls, results and analysis

American voters are heading to the polls on Election Day as Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump conclude their campaigns.

The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.

Thirty-five percent said democracy was their top issue while slightly fewer, 31 percent, said the economy. Abortion was the top issue for 14 percent of voters while 11 percent said immigration. Four percent said foreign policy was most important to them.

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed critics who expressed concerns that he would not concede an election loss as “crazy” as he cast his vote in Florida.

The former president told reporters as he voted with his wife Melania Trump: “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it.”

Trump later declared that his supporters are “not violent people.”

The first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight on Monday – a tradition going back almost 65 years – with the town’s six registered voters split evenly between the two candidates.

Key Points

When will exit polls be released?

2024 election results map: When will we know who won the presidency?

Final polls reveal state of the race for the White House

What are Harris and Trump doing on Election Day?

What is the Electoral College and why is 270 so important?

Philadelphia Police reject Trump claims about ‘cheating'

22:24 , Gustaf Kilander

From colleague @holmeslybrand: The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN they were not aware what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response. pic.twitter.com/X4iZD96teT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2024

Trump says RFK Jr is ‘gonna do pretty much what he wants'

22:20 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump on RFK Jr: "He's gonna do pretty much what he wants as far as I'm concerned. He wants health for women." pic.twitter.com/Vf0Um94EB0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Democracy and economy cited as top issues by voters in NBC exit poll

22:11 , Gustaf Kilander

The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.

Thirty-five percent said democracy was their top issue while slightly fewer, 31 percent, said the economy. Abortion was the top issue for 14 percent of voters while 11 percent said immigration. Four percent said foreign policy was most important to them.

Both men and women said the state of democracy was their most important issue, with the economy coming in second.

Among men, 12 percent said immigration was their top issue, while 10 percent of women said the same.

Georgia polling stations hit by bomb threats ‘of Russian origin’ on election day

22:10 , Katie Hawkinson

Georgia’s Secretary of State said polling centers were sent bomb threats of “Russian origin” on Election Day.

Two polling stations had been evacuated in Union City and Fulton County due to the threats on Tuesday. Secretary Brad Raffensperger said officials were investigating but they do not believe they were viable.

“We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday morning. “I don’t know how to describe that that’s viable, we don’t think they are, but in the interest of public safety, you always check that out.

“We’ll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that. We’ve identified the source and it was from Russia.”

Georgia polling stations hit by bomb threats ‘of Russian origin’ on Election Day

How to understand exit polls on Election Night

22:00 , Katie Hawkinson

This Election Day, voters will be monitoring their TVs, laptops and phones as results of this year’s presidential and congressional elections pour in.

With just days left until November 5, the latest polls show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump neck-and-neck in their race for the White House. Meanwhile, Democrats are working to gain control of the House of Representatives as Republicans vie for a majority in the Senate.

Exit polls are a key indication of the potential results, as pollsters survey voters after they cast their ballots to determine who they backed and how they feel about certain issues.

Here’s everything you need to know about who conducts them and how to understand them.

How to understand exit polls on Election Night

Dr Phil walks back presidential endorsement one week after speaking at Trump rally

21:50 , Inga Parkel

Dr Phil McGraw has revealed that his appearance at Donald Trump’s controversy-laden New York City rally in late October came as “an act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris.

While speaking on a recent episode of Piers Morgan’s Uncensored talk show, the popular TV personality and former psychologist, 74, walked back on his apparent endorsement of Trump.

“I’m just not here to endorse Donald Trump. I do not like celebrity endorsements,” McGraw said in a teaser clip posted to X.

Dr Phil walks back presidential endorsement one week after speaking at Trump rally

Voting organization points to large turnout among student voters

21:40 , Ariana Baio

Voters of Tomorrow, a political organization aimed at encouraging young people to vote, said there is a massive turnout among student voters in the battleground states.

“Students are forming long lines to vote in battleground states and districts, including at Florida State University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Lehigh University, Arizona State University, Villanova University, Lafayette College, Cornell University, and Temple University,” the group said. “Student newspapers report that some of these lines are hours long and began as soon as polls opened.”

Bill Gates’ youngest daughter Phoebe endorses Kamala Harris in plea to Gen Z voters

21:30 , Brittany Miller

Bill Gates’s daughter Phoebe Gates, 22, has publicly revealed who she’ll be voting for in the 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday, November 5.

The Microsoft co-founder’s youngest child recently wrote an essay for Nylon, explaining that her vote centered around the Supreme Court case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which ended federal protections of abortion rights and overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision in June 2022.

“I’ve been passionate about sexual and reproductive health issues since my early teenage years, inspired by my mother’s focus on gender issues around the world,” the recent Stanford University graduate’s essay began.

Bill Gates’ youngest daughter Phoebe endorses Kamala Harris in plea to Gen Z voters

How Biden would have fared against Trump if he had never dropped out

21:20 , Ariana Baio

Politics is full of ‘what ifs’ - and one of the biggest in 2024 is what would have happened if Joe Biden had stayed in the presidential race.

A new YouGov poll looks at exactly that, surveying Americans on how they would have voted if the veteran Democrat had stayed the course. Although we still don’t know the final outcome of the presidential race, the speculative poll suggests replacing Biden with Kamala Harris was the right move for the Dems.

According to the 1,103 citizens YouGov surveyed between November 1-3, Trump would have been seven points ahead of his former rival in a race with Biden.

How Biden would have fared against Trump if he had never dropped out

Trump urges supporters to ‘stay on line'

21:10 , Gustaf Kilander

Republican Indiana House candidate arrested on eve of election

21:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A Republican candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives was arrested on the eve of the election on Monday after being accused of violating a protection order.

Jim Schenke, 57, a delegate for the state’s 26th House district, was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail after police received a complaint late that he had allegedly contacted an individual on Facebook who has a protection order against him, according to The Lafayette Journal and Courier.

Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said officers received the complaint at 8.35pm on Sunday and, after investigating, concluded there was probable cause to make an arrest.

Republican Indiana House candidate arrested on eve of election

FBI warns of fake video urging people to vote ‘remotely'

20:50 , Ariana Baio

There is a fake video going around from bad actors pretending to be the FBI telling voters to vote “remotely” via some sort of link or QR code.

The videos make false claims of terrorist and safety threats that would require people to lock down.

The real FBI is now warning people to ignore this.

Of course, voting remotely is not a thing the U.S. does.

Donald Trump claims critics who say he won’t concede election are ‘crazy’

20:40 , Holly Patrick

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dismissed critics who expressed concerns that he would not concede an election loss as “crazy” as he cast his vote in Florida on Tuesday, 5 November.

The former president, who has previously repeatedly and falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen,” told reporters as he voted with his wife Melania Trump: “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election I’d be the first one to acknowledge it.”

Mr Trump later declared that his supporters are “not violent people.”

The most expensive non-presidential race in history: Ohio

20:30 , Eric Garcia

We now have a new most expensive non-presidential race in history. Ohio’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown versus car dealer Bernie Moreno is now officially the most expensive race, clocking in at $476.8 million, according to AdImpact.

That surpasses the previous record of $407.4 million spent in the 2020 Georgia Senate race between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue.

Brown is one of two Democrats running for re-election in a state Donald Trump won twice. Trump endorsed Moreno during the Senate primary.

According to Federal Election Commission reports, the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund spent $55 million in the Ohio Senate race alone.

But that’s not the only race flooded with money. Pennsylvania’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and hedge fund executive Dave McCormick is the fourth most expensive.

Democratic Senator Jon Tester and Republican Tim Sheehy’s race in Montana is the seventh most expensive at $237 million.

The race for Michigan’s open Senate seat has cost $196 million, Ted Cruz’s run for re-election cost $193.4 million and Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin’s race against Eric Hovde in Wisconsin cost $171.4 million.

Six 2024 general elections fall into the top twelve of the most expensive non-Presidential general elections on record.



The #OHSen general election led the way with $476.8M spent. pic.twitter.com/saO999vL51 — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) November 5, 2024

Ring of steel at the White House and businesses boarded up as DC braces for political violence

20:20 , Ariana Baio

Security fencing has been put up outside the White House and businesses nearby are boarding up amid fears of political violence in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

Business owners, residents and federal workers in Washington D.C. have taken steps to protect themselves and their properties as Americans go to the polls on Tuesday.

In downtown DC, local businesses boarded up their storefronts in preparation for any protests that may emerge. Large metal fences were erected around government buildings including the Treasury Department and near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence.

White House behind ring of steel and businesses boarded up as DC braces for violence

Rudy Giuliani rolls up to Florida polling place in Mercedes he must surrender to defamed election workers

20:10 , Alex Woodward

Rudy Giuliani pulled up to the Florida polling station where Donald Trump cast his ballot on Election Day in the Mercedes-Benz he has been ordered to turn over to a pair of election workers he defamed.

The cash-strapped former New York City mayor — who told a bankruptcy court earlier this year that he does not have a driver’s license — sat in the passenger seat of the 1980 SL500 once owned by Lauren Bacall as reporters and cameras swarmed around him on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, a federal judge in New York ordered Trump’s now-disbarred former attorney to appear in person for a hearing on Thursday, after the election workers who have been trying to collect on a $150 million defamation verdict accused him of hiding his property from them.

Rudy Giuliani rolls up to Florida polling place in Mercedes he must surrender

What to expect on election night: Polls closing, exit polls and results

20:00 , James Liddell

Two failed assassination attempts, the incumbent’s presidential campaign falling apart, and several major party defections later, the drama of the 2024 election is about to reach a crescendo.

On Tuesday, millions of voters are flocking to polling locations across the country to cast their votes in what is believed to be one of the most hotly-contested presidential elections in history, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump effectively deadlocked in the national polls.

An estimated 82 million Americans – more than half of the 2020 electorate – have already voted early, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s what you need to know about timings on election night (and beyond):

What to expect on election night: Polls closing, exit polls and results

JD Vance: ‘We could still win or lose this thing’

19:50 , Gustaf Kilander

POTUS speaks the truth. Stay in line. They have to let you vote.



So far, things look good, but still very early. We could still win or lose this thing. Get out there and vote. https://t.co/MpW1UQrEiE — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2024

Philadelphia DA unveils ‘FAFO’ t-shirt after going viral

19:40 , Gustaf Kilander

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner went viral a day before the election after he told those thinking about interfering in the election “F around and find out.”

On Tuesday, Krasner showed off a t-shirt printed with the acronym “FAFO.”

“Now, I found myself, to everyone’s surprise, getting a lot of attention yesterday over something I said, and I came in this morning only to find that these hard-working members of the Election Protection Task Force had gone out and printed up the T-shirt just so people will understand how serious we are, that we are not going to tolerate interference with a free, fair and final election here,” the Democrat said on Election Day morning.

US Capitol Police detains man smelling ‘like fuel’

19:30 , Gustaf Kilander

A man who “smelled like fuel” has been arrested by US Capitol Police after attempting to enter the Congressional complex.

“Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC),” the agency wrote on X on Tuesday afternoon. “The man smelled like fuel, had a torch and a flare gun. The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can.”

Top polling guru reveals final 2024 election prediction model – and it couldn’t be any closer

19:20 , Rhian Lubin

Polling guru Nate Silver has revealed his final prediction model for the 2024 presidential election – and has concluded the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is “literally closer than a coin flip.”

In Silver’s model, Harris won the Electoral College in 50.015 percent of the 80,000 simulations, giving her a razor-thin lead.

“The race is literally closer than a coin flip: empirically, heads wins 50.5 percent of the time, more than Harris’s 50.015 percent,” Silver wrote on his Substack page on Tuesday morning.

“When I say the odds in this year’s presidential race are about as close as you can possibly get to 50/50, I’m not exaggerating,” he said.

Top polling guru reveals final election prediction model – it couldn’t be any closer

Speaker Mike Johnson impersonates Trump during Election Day Fox News appearance

19:10 , Gustaf Kilander

Mike Johnson impersonated Trump today on Fox & Friends pic.twitter.com/XvWrrqxfN6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

We’ve traveled across the country. These are the places to watch on Election Night

19:00 , Eric Garcia

Well, here it is: Election Night 2024. Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, and it might take a few days to learn who the next president will be. But tonight, the polls will close on one of the most unpredictable elections in recent history. An election that was posed to be a rematch between two elderly men who had faced off in 2020 turned into one defined by assassination attempts and a surprise change at the top of the Democratic ticket.

As always, it’s impossible to decode what precisely will happen and who will win by how much. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. But there are always indicators.

A few weeks ago, Inside Washington broke down House races to watch that might show who wins the whole thing. In the same vein, because of the electoral college, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump need to focus on specific counties in each of the seven swing states.

Without further ado, here are the seven most important counties to watch on Election Night if you want an early sense of who’s going to win overall.

On Election Night, watch these seven counties. They’ll tell you who is likely to win

Tucker Carlson claims nuclear technology was created by ‘demonic forces’

18:50 , Rhian Lubin

Tucker Carlson has claimed that nuclear technology was not created by humans – but by “demonic forces.”

The former Fox News host and Donald Trump ally made the bizarre claim on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, released on Election Day eve, where the two conservative figures got into a discussion about where nuclear technology originated.

“Nuclear weapons are demonic, there’s no upside to them at all, and anyone who claims otherwise is either ignorant or doing the bidding of the forces that created nuclear technology in the first place, which were not human forces obviously,” Carlson told Bannon.

Tucker Carlson claims nuclear technology was created by ‘demonic forces’

Donald Trump Jr reveals bizarre new conspiracy theory about why Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested

18:40 , Katie Hawkinson

Donald Trump Jr has peddled an unfounded conspiracy theory suggesting that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested so celebrities who were affiliated with him would endorse his father’s opponent, Kamala Harris.

Combs was arrested in September on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Federal prosecutors allege that Combs and his associates threatened, abused and coerced women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires” – which allegedly included forcing victims into engaging in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

One lawsuit also alleges that Combs regularly hosted “sex-trafficking parties” with underage women and illegal drugs, and implies record label executives who looked the other way financially benefited from access to celebrities and dignitaries, including the British royal Prince Harry.

Donald Trump Jr reveals bizarre new conspiracy theory on why Diddy was arrested

The first Election Day result was in a small New Hampshire town with just six voters. Here’s how it went

18:30 , Graig Graziosi

The US 2024 election results are in for one tiny New Hampshire town - and it’s a tie.

The six residents of Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, waited for just 12 minutes to learn the results of their midnight vote.

Much like the rest of the country, the result was deadlocked; three votes for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris.

First Election Day result was in small town with just six voters. Here’s how it went

Immigration, abortion, taxes and democracy: What is Donald Trump proposing in 2024?

18:20 , Alex Woodward

Donald Trump is hoping to expand his “America First” agenda as he makes his third run for president, this time against Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

When he was defeated in the 2020 presidential election, the US was in the midst of a deadly pandemic, and he left the White House on the heels of a violent attack on the Capitol fueled by a false narrative of his loss.

Trump has campaigned on a theme of “retribution” to return to an office he wrongly believes was “stolen” from him, and he has broadly embraced reshaping or eliminating federal regulations and agencies while opening the door to staffing the government with a politized federal workforce to do what he could not in his first administration.

The former president has distanced himself from the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 agenda for the next Republican administration, though the policies he has publicly supported largely mirror the expansive document.

Here are some of those proposals, based on his public statements and limited policy documents.

Immigration, abortion, taxes and democracy: What is Donald Trump proposing in 2024?

2024 election results map: When will we know who won the presidency?

18:10 , Katie Hawkinson

This Election Day, voters across America are going to the polls to cast their vote for the 47th president of the United States.

As election workers count the ballots and voting data is released, media outlets will begin to call states in favor of either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump this evening. While outlets will likely call the final result in the days or week(s) after November 5, their determination is only ever a projection. The election will be officially certified on January 6 by Congress.

Check back this evening for live election updates from The Independent as exit poll data is released and the final ballots are cast.

2024 election results map: When will we know who won the presidency?

Undecided: Here are the final pitches of Harris and Trump

18:00 , The Independent

Harris campaign gets out the vote in Pennsylvania

17:50 , Gustaf Kilander

The Harris campaign in Pennsylvania knocked on 100,000 doors before 11am on Election Day, according to CBS.

Farage claims ‘a lot more Trump signs on lawns’ as he visits US for election

17:40 , Holly Patrick

Nigel Farage said he had observed an increase in Donald Trump signs on voters’ lawns as he visited the US for its presidential election on Tuesday, 5 November.

The Reform UK MP for Clacton predicted a victory for the former president, whom he calls his friend, in the election as he told GB News he had been in Pennsylvania since before the polls opened.

“We’re in a very middle-class area here and there are a lot more Trump signs on lawns than there were four years ago or eight years ago. He’s not quite the bogeyman that he was,” Mr Farage went on, adding that he planned to attend Trump’s election party at Mar-a-Lago.

‘Stop talking about that’: Trump asked about abortion amendment

17:30 , Alex Woodward

When Trump was asked on Tuesday how he voted on Amendment 4, which would enshrine a right to abortion access in Florida’s constitution, and effectively overturn the state’s bans, he said: “Stop talking about that.”

Trump responds to a reporter asking how he voted on the abortion rights amendment: Just stop taking about that pic.twitter.com/sUfFTRkUMO — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

Here’s some background on the amendment and how Ron DeSantis’s administration is trying to defeat it:

Door-knocking and restraining orders: Inside Ron DeSantis’s war on abortion rights

Georgia polling sites evacuated after ‘non-credible’ bomb threats

17:20 , Ariana Baio

Election officials in Fulton County, Georgia were forced to evacuate five polling sites this morning due to “non-credible” bomb threats.

This is Georgia’s most populous county and it was subject to threats in 2020 as well.

The county is now asking a court if they can extend polling hours past 7 p.m. to make up for the fact that there was a delay.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger believes it came from a foreign adversary potentially of “Russian origin.”

Maryland GOP Senate candidate declines to vote for president

17:10 , John Bowden

Maryland GOP senate candidate Larry Hogan has said that he left the spot for president blank on his ballot.

He said months ago he wasn’t supporting Trump but now it’s official.

“I’ve said all along that I would never vote for somebody I don’t believe in, and I think a lot of people respect that decision,” said Hogan to reporters outside Davidsonvillle Elementary, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Trump says he’ll be ‘first one to acknowledge’ a loss

17:01 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump said that those concerned that he may not concede the election if he loses are “crazy.”

“I think they're crazy. If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'm gonna I'd be the first one to acknowledge it,” the former president told reporters in Florida on Tuesday. “So far, I think it's been fair. I think there's been a lot of court cases. Both sides are lawyered up.”

Trump vs Harris: Join the Independent Debate and tell us your US election predictions

17:00 , Lauren MacDougall

Ahead of the polls closing, we’re asking you: Who do you think will win the election?

Can Kamala Harris break barriers as the first female president of the United States? Or will we see the unprecedented return of Donald Trump to the White House, even after his conviction for falsifying business records?

Where do you think the election will be won and lost? Do you think Harris will gain a decisive edge in swing states, or will Trump capitalise on his base’s turnout

Share your predictions here — we will highlight the most thoughtful insights.

Trump: ‘My supporters are not violent people’

16:56 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump spoke to reporters in Palm Beach, Florida as he cast his ballot, saying that he doesn’t believe his supporters are “violent people.”

“I don't have to tell them that there'll be no violence. Of course, there'll be no violence,” Trump said. “My supporters are not violent people. I don't have to tell them that, and I certainly don't want any violence ... these are great people. These are people that believe in no violence.”

“Unlike your question, you believe in violence,” Trump told one of the reporters.

Why the election might come down to a Trump campaign meltdown in Pennsylvania — again

16:50 , Richard Hall and Alex Woodward

The chaotic final moments of the 2020 presidential election are etched into the memories of every American — especially if they come from Pennsylvania.

After days of counting ballots, lawsuits and protests in the crucial and deciding state, the Trump presidency came to an end in the parking lot of a landscaping company in an industrial suburb of Philadelphia, next to an adult book store, to the desperate cries of Rudy Giuliani.

This year’s race is set to be another nail-biter, and Pennsylvania is the most likely state to decide the result again. So should we expect to see a repeat of that debacle?

The short answer is: Maybe.

Why the election might come down to a Trump campaign meltdown in Pennsylvania — again

Watch live: Donald Trump and Melania Trump cast votes in 2024 presidential election

16:49 , Holly Patrick

Watch live as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania are expected to cast their vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, 5 November.

The former US president was pictured wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat as he entered the polling station.

American voters are heading to the polls on Election Day after Kamala Harris and Mr Trump made their final pitches on Monday, the last full day of campaigning.

The Republican former president chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recently labelled him a “fascist”.

Trump, who received a last-minute endorsement from influential podcaster Joe Rogan, was late on stage and only finished speaking at 2.09am, looking exhausted.

The Democrat was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, respectively.

In photos: JD Vance votes in Cincinnati, Ohio

16:40 , Gustaf Kilander

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

VOICES: If the world’s biggest chancer – Nigel Farage – is warning Trump to go gracefully, we know he’s in trouble

16:30 , Sean O’Grady

I’m not completely convinced when I hear Nigel Farage say that Americans shouldn’t believe the polls and that he is “absolutely certain that Trump is going to win”. You shouldn’t be, either.

After all, four years ago, Farage publicly laid $10,000 on Trump beating Biden – and in the end (as Trump might put it) it wasn’t even close. Some 7 million votes decided that one.

Maybe something similar will happen this year… perhaps Farage, too, can feel things slipping away from Trump. How else to explain the world’s biggest chancer warning the man he so desperately admires that if “the result is clear and decisive” in Kamala Harris’ favour, he should “go and play golf at Turnberry”?

Nigel Farage says Trump should accept defeat if Harris wins...

Harris calls into Atlanta radio show on Election Day

16:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Vice President Kamala Harris called into an Atlanta radio station on Tuesday to urge Georgia voters to get out and vote.

“We’ve got to get it done. Today is voting day and people need to get out and be active,” she told listeners of V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show.

“I’ve just been so focused on the task in front of me, the reflection has only been about making sure that I’m responding to the needs of folks around the policies,” she added, according to CNN.

Harris said her Election Day focus will be “making sure everybody knows the power of their voice through their vote.”

When will exit polls be released?

15:58 , Katie Hawkinson

This Election Day, voters will be monitoring their TVs, laptops and phones as results of this year’s presidential and congressional elections pour in.

With just days left until November 5, the latest polls show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump neck-and-neck in their race for the White House. Meanwhile, Democrats are working to gain control of the House of Representatives as Republicans vie for a majority in the Senate.

Exit polls are a key indication of the potential results, as pollsters survey voters after they cast their ballots to determine who they backed and how they feel about certain issues.

Four major national news organizations — NBC News, ABC News, CBS News and CNN — participate in the National Election Pool.

They abide by a 5pm ET embargo, meaning the results won’t start to be released until then. Members of the National Election pool don’t report exit poll results that are indicative of a state’s winner until all polling centers have closed in that state.

How to understand exit polls on Election Night

JD Vance ‘lost friends’ due to support and association with Donald Trump

15:45 , Holly Patrick

JD Vance says he has lost friends over his support for Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

After casting his vote in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday (5 November) the former president’s 2024 running mate said some had “cast their friendship aside” which he saw as a “tragedy.”

Urging the public to “be kind,” Mr Vance declared he would not follow his friends’ example.

“Whether you’re voting for Donald Trump or voting for Kamala Harris, friends and family, that stuff is what really, really matters,” he added.

“We ought to treat each other with respect and fundamentally what we’re trying to do.”

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan tear into ‘psyop’ policy. It was actually rolled out by Trump

15:30 , Rhian Lubin

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan branded Operation Warp Speed a “crazy psyop” in an Election Day eve rant.

But, it turns out that the flagship Covid vaccine policy was actually rolled out by Donald Trump.

Rogan, who endorsed the Republican for president that day, hosted Trump ally Musk on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Election Day eve, with the pair speaking for almost three hours.

Musk and Joe Rogan tear into ‘psyop’ policy. It was actually rolled out by Trump

Philadelphia district attorney issues tough message on election interference

15:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Take a bow Larry Krasner, who said this yesterday:

“I want people to be reassured that, when they get up tomorrow to go vote – if they have not voted already – that everybody in this city is working and has been working for months to make sure that there will be nothing tough about that experience and nothing to fear in that experience.

“But I also want to be clear. Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: Eff around and find out.

“Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: Eff around and find out. We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons.”

"F around and find out." Philly DA Larry Krasner shared a warning for anyone who planned on trying to intimidate voters on Election Day. Full story and video HERE: https://t.co/6CBgpDqfBT pic.twitter.com/uME7dQLifL — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 4, 2024

Oprah Winfrey issues ominous warning about a second Trump presidency at Harris’s final rally

15:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s James Liddell with more on the influential media personality’s address to voters on Harris’s behalf in Philadelphia yesterday.

Oprah Winfrey issues ominous warning about a second Trump presidency at Harris rally

Trump spends final rally hurling insults at enemies. Harris spends hers promising US ‘we’re not going back’

14:55 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Rhian Lubin on the very different messaging Donald Trump and Kamala Harris offered up in their final addresses of what has been a deeply gruelling election season.

Trump spends final rally attacking ‘evil’ Pelosi. Harris gives message of hope

Taylor Swift shares ‘extremely important’ voting reminder with fans

14:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Listen up Swifties.

Roisin O’Connor has an urgent broadcast from Her Majesty.

Taylor Swift shares ‘extremely important’ reminder for US election

Harris and Trump issue final social media messages to voters

14:35 , Joe Sommerlad

As you might have guessed, the Democrats are posting positivity, encouraging citizens to vote and urging them to take part in last-minute local volunteering while Donald Trump issues an astonishingly bitter campaign video urging his supporters to be part of an anti-woke “Great American Comeback”.

America, this is the moment to make your voices heard.



Go to https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P to find everything you need to cast your ballot today. pic.twitter.com/EfEFcxNo0z — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2024

Today is Election Day.



Millions of Americans will be going to the polls to show the world who we are and what we stand for. Find out where and when you can vote today at https://t.co/NKXRGNgbZX.



And once you do, I want to see your voting sticker. I’ll be sharing your posts… pic.twitter.com/JwRuT2s08s — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 5, 2024

At least JD Vance is more focused on his dog’s birthday...

Atlas turns 1 today. You know what he wants for his birthday? For you to get out there and vote for Donald J. Trump for president (and his dad for veep) pic.twitter.com/beAi96tkMV — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2024

Harris’s people look confident. The Trump campaign appears panicky: ‘He’s realizing that he could lose’

14:25 , Joe Sommerlad

The mood couldn’t be more different among the staffers accompanying the two presidential candidates, Andrew Feinberg reports.

Harris’s people look confident. The Trump campaign appears panicky

Trump reveals last-minute endorsement from podcaster Joe Rogan

14:15 , Joe Sommerlad

The popular podcaster Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump, shoring up the former president’s appeal to young men in the final 24 hours of the election.

In a social media post on Monday night, Rogan – whose podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is widely estimated to be the most listened-to in the world – said his most recent guest Elon Musk had made a “compelling” argument for four more years of Trump.

Io Dodds has the full story.

Joe Rogan reveals presidential endorsement hours before election day

What is the Electoral College and why is 270 so important?

14:05 , Joe Sommerlad

If you’re new to US presidential elections, here’s an invaluable guide to what’s about to play out from Justin Rohrlich.

What is the Electoral College and why is 270 so important?

Final polls reveal state of the race

13:55 , Joe Sommerlad

As campaigning comes to an end and the American public prepares to cast its votes on who will be the country’s next commander-in-chief, here’s our data correspondent Alicja Hajopian to take a reading of the very final polls.

Election 2024 polls: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?

What are Harris and Trump doing on Election Day?

13:45 , Joe Sommerlad

The candidates are no doubt utterly exhausted from their non-stop campaign schedule of recent weeks but cannot afford to rest on their laurels just yet.

They need to vote themselves (for themselves), for one thing.

According to USA Today, Harris will be spending her day in Washington DC and plans to celebrate election night at Howard University, where she studied political science and economics from 1983 to 1986.

If she wins, the Vice President will be the first American president to graduate from a historically-Black college and university.

Her running mate Tim Walz will meanwhile be in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with his wife Gwen before they head to DC themselves for a Harris-Walz election night event with supporters.

Donald Trump is meanwhile expected to be at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and will host a watch party at a convention centre in West Palm Beach.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris (Getty/AP)

Donald Tump attacks Harris, ‘evil’ Nancy Pelosi and ‘dumb’ John Kelly at last rally

13:35 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican nominee, looking exhausted and more orange than ever, delivered four rallies in three states yesterday and continued to stray off script and voice violent revenge fantasies, notably at his final event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same city in which he ended his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Here he is lashing out at Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recenty labelled him a “fascist”.

He needs to donate his brain to science so we can make sure he never happens again https://t.co/CO4XW226Mf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 4, 2024

after trashing Pelosi and more or less calling her a bitch, Trump calls Adam Schiff "pencilneck" an "unattractive" pic.twitter.com/JaLb5hFFOn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Trump: When our stupid generals, our terrible generals, the guys that have top like Milley, like Kelly, real losers. Kelly was dumb as a rock. pic.twitter.com/S27Lb339wU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

He also insulted Detroit again, surely an unwise tactic this late in the game in a vital swing state.

Trump in Michigan on Detroit: "They've been talking about that miracle in Detroit. Well, look, we gotta be honest -- it hasn't happened." pic.twitter.com/QdTSr6A4rC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Mike Bedigan reports.

Shock as Trump says putting Harris in the ring with Mike Tyson ‘would be interesting’

Kamala Harris vows ‘we’re not going back’ in star-studded final rally with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Happy Election Day!

Well, we’ve made it. Who knows what happens next.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris concluded her astonishing three-month long campaign with a rousing address in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last night where she outlined her positive vision for America without once mentioning the name of her Republican challenger.

Kamala Harris: From the beginning, ours has not been a fight against something. It has been a fight for something. A fight for a future with freedom, with opportunity, and with dignity for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/43V2hsOMq2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Kamala Harris: "So tonight I ask you one last time: Are you ready to make your voices heard? Do we believe in freedom? Do we believe in opportunity? Do we believe in the promise of America? And are we ready to fight for it? And when we fight -- we win!" pic.twitter.com/1WaN71X1r5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Before that, her husband Doug Emhoff paid touching tribute to his wife and Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey urged their audience against complacency, stressing the importance of getting out to vote and making their voices heard.

Second Gentleman @DouglasEmhoff: Kamala was the right person for me in my life and she is the right president for this moment in our nation's history. She brings joy and toughness to every task with that laugh. And she brings her deep experience to every decision, always… pic.twitter.com/FFBJxU6WfK — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

.@ladygaga endorses Kamala Harris: "Today, I'm holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans. Tomorrow, let's make sure all your voices are heard" pic.twitter.com/utTBhpIHIU — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

.@Oprah: Deciding not to decide is a vote to let other people control your future. If we show up for our country tomorrow, then we have the power to choose a leader who sees us. Kamala Harris will do her mighty best to serve all of us pic.twitter.com/pIDnA63zyo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

The Harris campaign deployed their celebrity supporters further afield too, with Katy Perry doing the honours in Pittsburgh and Christian Aguilera in Las Vegas.

.@KatyPerry endorses Kamala Harris: "Four years ago, I became a mother... She is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris. I know she will protect my daughter's future and your children's future" pic.twitter.com/P0hVeUnUuz — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

Here’s Alastair Jamieson to set the scene.

America on a knife edge as Trump says election is ‘ours to lose’

Hello and welcome!

13:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Election Day as the hard-fought race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump reaches its climax